Galaxy Design Introduces Window Treatment Ideas with Crystal Drapery Hardware

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Galaxy-Design is pleased to announce a new series of window treatment ideas consisting of exquisite crystal drapery hardware embellished with Swarovski crystal elements.



Galaxy Design president Steve Messri said, “Our crystal drapery hardware is setting a new trend in the window treatment ideas field. Each of our new window treatment ideas consists of a signature piece of crystal drapery hardware which is then painstakingly embellished with Swarovski crystal, assembled into a 5 piece combo and then paired with exquisite velvet drapery panels and elegant poly silk taffeta scarf swags. Now it’s simple and affordable for every homeowner to properly dress their windows and not just cover them.”



These window treatment idea combos provide an exquisite window dressing at great values and affordable pricing, they are very easy to install, and there is no need for additional hardware since these items have their own mounting hardware attached right on the back.



Steve went on to say, “Many designers from around the country have been using these crystal drapery hardware combos and have mentioned that are the most beautiful and dazzling window treatment ideas on the market today.”



To view these dazzling window treatment ideas yourself, visit: Galaxy-Design.com



About Galaxy-Design:

For over 30 years Galaxy Design has been providing exquisite and unique custom window treatments with timely installation, friendly and knowledgeable customer service and lifetime guarantees. Through their award-winning 5 Step Exquisite Interior Design Process, Galaxy Design is able to offer the highest standard in professionalism and customer experience.



Galaxy Design proudly makes a positive impact on the beauty and quality of life worldwide everyday thanks to a thriving team of passionate people. The company’s do-it-yourself drapes kits are all made locally in Los Angeles, CA and combine quality craftsmanship, exquisite products, ease of use, and a lifetime guarantee with the support they need to help homeowners achieve their visions for a luxurious living environment while saving money along the way.



Media contact:

Steve Messri

Galaxy Design

galaxy@galaxy-design.com

Los Angeles, CA

http://store.crystaldraperyhardware.com/