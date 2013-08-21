Galaxy Design Reveals DIY Tricks to Hanging Swags in YouTube Window Treatment Videos

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Galaxy-Design is pleased to announce a new series of window treatment ideas videos on YouTube designed to help do-it-yourself homeowners create luxurious custom window treatments at an affordable cost.



Due to the lingering economic malaise, many home owners are looking to create exquisite custom looks for their home in an economical way by taking on the projects themselves. And when it comes to custom window treatments, expert guidance and instruction is critical for the homeowner or novice interior designer in order to create professional level results.



Galaxy-Design president Steve Messri said, “Our live design classes and YouTube instructional videos are setting a new trend in the custom window treatment ideas field. Each of our new videos guides viewers through the process of creating exquisite window treatments in various luxury home settings. Now it’s simple and affordable for every homeowner to properly dress their windows and not just cover them.”



These window treatment idea and instruction videos serve as easy, step-by-step guides into installing window dressings at an affordable price. And they are available for free on the Galaxy-Design YouTube Channel. Each video focuses on a different aspect of custom window treatments from Scrolls, to swags, to crowns and finals. All aspects of custom window treatment design and installation are covered in these videos in a clear and concise manner.



Steve went on to say, “Thousands of homeowners from around the world view these videos and each week a handful of them contact us to share the beautiful and dazzling window treatments that they have been able to create for their homes.”



To view these dazzling window treatment ideas embellished with Swarovski crystal elements visit: Galaxy-Design.com



About Galaxy-Design

For over 30 years Galaxy Design has been providing exquisite and unique custom window treatments for some of the most beautiful homes in the world. Clients such as Ryan Seacrest, Tatum O’Neal and members of Earth Wind and Fire have been delighted by the luxurious custom window dressings provided by Galaxy-Design and their policy of timely installation, friendly and knowledgeable customer service and lifetime guarantees. Through their award-winning 5 Step Exquisite Interior Design Process, Galaxy-Design is able to offer the highest standard in professionalism and customer experience.



Galaxy Design proudly makes a positive impact on the beauty and quality of life worldwide everyday thanks to a thriving team of passionate people. The company’s do-it-yourself drapes kits are all made locally in Los Angeles, CA and combine quality craftsmanship, exquisite products, ease of use, and a lifetime guarantee with the support they need to help homeowners achieve their visions for a luxurious living environment while saving money along the way.



For a limited time, homeowners can save 25% on any website order by using the discount code GD100 at checkout.



For Media contact:

Steve Messri

Galaxy Design

Los Angeles, CA

866-215-3173

galaxy@galaxy-design.com

http://store.crystaldraperyhardware.com/