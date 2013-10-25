Galaxy-Design Unveils New DIY Video: How to Install Curtain Holdbacks

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- How to install curtain holdbacks is the first video in a new YouTube series by Galaxy-Design that educates homeowners on how to install custom window treatments. Videos are added to the series each week and every new video is designed to walk do-it-yourself homeowners through another aspect of creating and installing luxurious custom window treatments at an affordable price.



“Window jewelry” is a term Galaxy-Design president Steve Messri coined to describe their unique and exquisite line of custom crystal drapery hardware. Each fixture is painstakingly embellished with Swarovski crystal elements and all manufacturing and distribution is done right here in the United States.



Galaxy-Design president Steve Messri said, “Our new YouTube instructional videos are setting a new trend in the custom window treatment ideas field. Each of our new videos guides viewers step-by-step through the process of creating exquisite window treatments in various luxury home settings. Now it’s simple and affordable for every homeowner to properly dress their windows and not just cover them.”



These window treatment idea and interior design instruction videos serve as easy, step-by-step guides into installing window dressings at an affordable price. Each free video focuses on a different aspect of custom window treatments and interior design. Topics include:



- The 5 step award-wining process on how to design a room

- How to install curtain holdbacks

- High ceiling curtain design

- Tall window curtain design

- How to choose the right window treatment

- How to install drapes in bay windows

- How to measure for window treatments



Steve went on to say, “Thousands of people from around the world view our videos each day and we incorporate their questions and suggestions into all our new videos. We work hard to add value in our videos and we’re always delighted each week when a handful of our viewers contact us to share the beautiful and dazzling window treatments that they have been able to create for their homes after watching.”



To view these dazzling window treatment ideas yourself and pick up DIY installation tips, visit: Galaxy-Design.com



About Galaxy-Design

For over 30 years Galaxy Design has been providing exquisite and unique custom window treatments for some of the most beautiful homes in the world. Clients such as Ryan Seacrest, Tatum O’Neal and members of Earth Wind and Fire have been delighted by the luxurious custom window dressings provided by Galaxy-Design and their policy of timely installation, friendly and knowledgeable customer service and lifetime guarantees. Through their award-winning 5 Step Exquisite Interior Design Process, Galaxy-Design is able to offer the highest standard in professionalism and customer experience.



Galaxy Design proudly makes a positive impact on the beauty and quality of life worldwide everyday thanks to a thriving team of passionate people. The company’s do-it-yourself drapes kits are all made locally in Los Angeles, CA and combine quality craftsmanship, exquisite products, ease of use, and a lifetime guarantee with the support they need to help homeowners achieve their visions for a luxurious living environment while saving money along the way.



For a limited time, homeowners can save 25% on any website order by using the discount code CL01 at checkout.



For Additional Information Kindly Visit: http://store.crystaldraperyhardware.com/



For Media contact:

Steve Messri

Galaxy Design

Los Angeles, CA

866-215-3173

galaxy@galaxy-design.com

http://store.crystaldraperyhardware.com/