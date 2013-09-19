Galaxy-Design Unveils Window Jewelry Designs in Do-It-Yourself Design Classes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Galaxy-Design is pleased to announce a new series of do-it-yourself drapes design classes in Los Angeles. These classes begin on Sunday September 22, 2013 and are designed to help do-it-yourself homeowners create luxurious custom window treatments at an affordable cost.



“Window jewelry” is a term Galaxy-Design president Steve Messri coined to describe their unique and exquisite line of custom crystal drapery hardware. Each fixture is painstakingly embellished with Swarovski crystal elements and all manufacturing and distribution is done right here in the United States.



Galaxy-Design president Steve Messri said, “Our live design classes and YouTube instructional videos are setting a new trend in the custom window treatment ideasfield. Each of our new videos guides viewers through the process of creating exquisite window treatments in various luxury home settings.Now it’s simple and affordable for every homeowner to properly dress their windows and not just cover them.”



These window treatment idea and interior design instruction classes serve as easy, step-by-step guides into installing window dressings at an affordable price. Each class focuses on a different aspect of custom window treatments and interior design. Topics include:



- The 5 step award-wining process on how to design a room

- How to create an exquisite environment

- How to choose the right colors

- How to choose your furniture

- How to choose the right window treatment

- How to choose your art

- How to measure for window treatments



Steve went on to say, “Dozens of homeowners and designersfrom the greater Los Angeles area have attended our classes and thousands of people from around the worldview our videos each day. And we are always delighted each week when a handful of them contact us to share the beautiful and dazzling window treatments that they have been able to create for their homes.”



To register for a class or view these dazzling window treatment ideas embellished with Swarovski crystal elements visit: Galaxy-Design.com



About Galaxy-Design

For over 30 years Galaxy Design has been providing exquisite and unique custom window treatments for some of the most beautiful homes in the world. Clients such as Ryan Seacrest, Tatum O’Neal and members of Earth Wind and Fire have been delighted by the luxurious custom window dressings provided by Galaxy-Design and their policy oftimely installation, friendly and knowledgeable customer service and lifetime guarantees. Through their award-winning 5 Step Exquisite Interior Design Process, Galaxy-Design is able to offer the highest standard in professionalism and customer experience.



Galaxy Design proudly makes a positive impact on the beauty and quality of life worldwide everyday thanks to a thriving team of passionate people. The company’s do-it-yourself drapes kitsare all made locally in Los Angeles, CA and combine quality craftsmanship, exquisite products, ease of use, and a lifetime guarantee with the support they need to help homeowners achieve their visions for a luxurious living environment while saving money along the way.



For a limited time, homeowners can save 25% on any website order by using the discount code GD100 at checkout.



For Additional Information Kindly Visit: http://store.crystaldraperyhardware.com/



For Media Contact:

Steve Messri

Galaxy Design

Los Angeles, CA

866-215-3173

galaxy@galaxy-design.com

http://store.crystaldraperyhardware.com/