Galaxy Marketing Solutions Hires Dr. Susan Wells, DMD, PC, as Chief Financial Officer

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Galaxy Marketing Solutions has just announced that Dr. Susan Wells, DMD, PC, will be retiring from her practice, in Warrior, Alabama after 35 years to join their company in Clearwater, Florida, as the Chief Financial Officer.



As the daughter of a dentist, Dr. Susan Wells values helping others achieve dental health and esthetics. She enjoys working with them to meet their goals and see lasting results. After more than three decades of serving patients individually in her dental practice, she is ready to translate that customer service and results oriented thinking into her new role at Galaxy Marketing Solutions.



“I am retiring because I have been practicing dentistry for 35 years and loved it, but I really want to help my husband in the marketing business that was created in my practice 12 years ago,” Dr. Susan Wells explains.



In 2000, Dr. Susan Wells’ husband Jyrki Ikonen began working as the Office Manager, determined to grow her practice. In just a couple years, he was able to double production of the dental practice, even in a rural area that other dental marketing experts wouldn’t touch. In 2004, he expanded this knowledge and success into what is now Galaxy Marketing Solutions, a multi-million dollar business helping dentists around the country succeed with expert dental practice marketing. In 2011, Dr. Wells noted that Galaxy Marketing Solutions was ranked number 112 on the Inc. 500/5000 list of the fastest growing, privately owned companies in America.



“He is helping so many dentists expand and stabilize their practices so they can have more peace of mind and reap the rewards of private practice as I did through Galaxy Marketing Solution's marketing technology. And I want to work with Jyrki again as we did in my practice,” Dr. Wells says.



About Galaxy

Galaxy Marketing Solutions LLC specializes in developing custom marketing campaigns for dentists with direct mail, patient newsletters, website design, Internet and social media marketing. The company is located in Clearwater, Florida and was established in 2004. For more information, please visit http://galaxymarketingsolutions.com/