Galaxy Multirides Announces New Product Showcase at IAAPA 2012 in Orlando

Port Charlotte, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Mike Whincup, VP of Galaxy Multirides, announced today, that following a record breaking year, Galaxy will be showcasing their popular products at the IAAPA 2012 show in Orlando. The show is being held November 12-16th.



Mike says, “IAAPA is always an exciting time of the year for us. The excitement of showing new rides, meeting new and old customers, and of course, really great sales, makes the IAAPA show one of our favorite events. The IAAPA show gives us the opportunity to spend one on one time with our clients. Not only to show them our new products, but to help them make the most money off of our current line.”



“Galaxy has to much to show that they have booked three separate booths this year, Mike goes on to say. We have a really diverse line of products for 2012/2013. Since IAAPA separates the show floor into product “type”, we’ve chosen to showcase separate items in the areas that will most suit the buyer.”



Galaxy’s main booth, #5127, will be displaying the world famous mechanical bull multiride units as well as a large section of attachments; from Sharks to Motorcycles. Galaxy now offers over 54 attachments for the multiride unit. Galaxy is also launching a brand new attraction “Redneck Games” that they feel will be a huge hit for the party rental and entertainment market.



Booth #8009 is outside and will showcase 5 of their hottest games and attachments.



And booth #847 shows their newest product and one they are very excited to offer. Their newest ride “Incredible Adventures” has been shrouded in secrecy and will be ready to launch at the show. Situated in the hi-tech pavilion section of the trade show floor, Incredible Adventures brings motion and movies together to make the participant the star of the show!



Galaxy has been manufacturing mechanical bull multiride units for over twenty years. They are known throughout the entertainment industry for their innovative new products that are developed for safety, as much as for fun. The offer the best quality product at the most competitive price, all backed by a two year warranty.



For more information, please visit http://therodeobullcompany.com or call 941-697-0324.



Contact Information

Mike Whincup

CEO

Galaxy Multirides/The Rodeo Bull Company

(1) 941-697-0324