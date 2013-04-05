Galaxy Note 8.0 Pre-Order Service Now Available

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Galaxynote80.com, a blog dedicated to providing comprehensive information about the features and specifications of Galaxy Note 8.0, now offers a pre-order service.



With the high tendency of the Galaxy Note version to get sold shortly after its release, the blog has created a landing page for the pre-order service to make it easier for gadget buffs to make a purchase in an instant. By filling out the given form which requires their name and email address, they will be automatically get notified when the pre-order is available.



Galaxy Note 8.0, the close competitor of Apple’s iPad Mini, offers advanced features such as a multi-window option, screen comparison, comfortable reading hub, an amazing expression tool with S pen, big and high quality display, superb performance, long battery life, TouchWiz, Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean, Exynos 4 Quad processor that is clocked at 1.6GHz, 3G support, 2GB RAM, and other top of the range specifications. The manufacturer claims that most of these features are absent in the iPad Mini, making it a better choice among consumers.



In accordance with online store, Carphone Warehouse, which already has a live registration page for the said Samsung note, it will be released in April. However, it seems that the well-known stocking will only be providing the Wi-Fi version, without mentioning the 3G variant.



Even though the Galaxy Note 8.0 is expected to be dubbed as a the gadget of the century due to its cutting-edge technology, many will be disappointed due to the fact that it carries a surprisingly high price.



In accordance with Expansys, the Galaxy Note Wi-FI version with 16GB will cost around £349.99, while its 3G-enabled version with the same storage amount will cost around £599.99. However, these price forecasts still have to be verified to avoid false alarms.



With the pre-order service offered by Galaxynote80.com and with the rumored April release of Galaxy Note 8.0, it is expected that many gadget lovers will rush to register on the website. To give registered customers with high quality service, the team behind the said website is now gearing up.



