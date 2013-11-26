Galaxy S4 Black Friday Cyber Monday 2013 Deals and Sales Details Are at Thankshopping.com

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Galaxy S4 Black Friday and Galaxy S4 Cyber Monday 2013 deals and sales information and prices will soon be available at Thankshopping.com. Shoppers who are interested in saving money during the upcoming holiday season on the innovative smartphone can check out the website to learn more about the price for the device.



The founders of Thankshopping.com realize that many people will be searching for the popular smartphone this holiday season. As a result, the site is providing the latest information about Black Friday 2013 Galaxy S4 deals and Cyber Monday 2013 Galaxy S4 deals around November 29 and December 2. By visiting the website first, shoppers can learn more about the price of the phone on those two popular shopping days.



One of the most noteworthy features about the Galaxy S4 is its slow motion video recording; rather than use tedious and hard-to-use video editing controls, users can use the slow motion and fast motion modes in order to speed up or slow down whatever action they are capturing. For those who wish to use the smartphone as a regular camera, the Galaxy S4 includes a 13 MP autofocus camera that takes amazingly clear images.



Another innovative and unique feature of the Galaxy S4 is called Air Gesture. Instead of pushing a button to answer a call, users only have to wave their hand right at the screen. In addition, people can read texts and other things on their phone simply by tilting their heads thanks to the amazing Smart Scroll feature. Finally, the Smart Pause option lets users actually pause whatever video they are watching simply by looking away from the phone. When they return their gaze to the screen, the video will start up again.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Black Friday Galaxy S4 and Cyber Monday Galaxy S4 2013 sales and deals is welcome to visit the Thankshopping.com website; there, they will find deals information about the product.



To learn more, visit http://www.thankshopping.com/galaxy-s4.



About Thankshopping.com

Thankshopping.com is one of the leading websites that provide information for exclusive deals on gadgets, laptops, tablets and various other consumer electronics that are ideal as holiday gifts. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/, has recently announced that they are going to provide information about product deals for Black Friday, November 29th and Cyber Monday, December 2nd. These savings will be available on highly demanded products which are predicted to be amongst the “Most Desired Gifts” this holiday season. For more information, please visit http://www.thankshopping.com/galaxy-s4