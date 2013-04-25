iSkin Unveils the Exo Case for the Samsung Galaxy S4 with Unparalleled Design and Protection

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- iSkin, a premium brand of fashion and technology lifestyle accessories, today announced its new exo rugged protective case for the Samsung Galaxy S4 is available for pre-order online.



The iSkin commitment to breakthrough design and protection is exemplified by the exo's unique rib structure and wrap-around design that fortifies the delicate Galaxy S4 against shock and impact. Aesthetically, the exo impresses with glossy, matte and finely brushed surface textures for a premium and sophisticated look – a first for a case offering high durability and protection.



The exo also gives extra screen edge, volume and power button protection as well as providing a confident grip on the new S4 smartphone.



In celebration of it's new release, iSkin is offering it's next generation screen protection product, the ProTouch TITAN High-Impact Screen Shield for the Galaxy S4, free to the first 500 exo pre-order purchases. The ProTouch TITAN Screen Shield has a retail value of $25 USD and is provided free of charge with each pre-order.



The iSkin exo arrives in three distinct colour options (Onyx Black, Vixen Pink and Magnum Blue) and retails for $29.99 USD at http://www.iskin.com/samsung/galaxy/exo/



About iSkin Inc.

iSkin Inc. is one of the world’s most trusted mobile accessory brands since its first advanced protective solution for the iPod® in 2002. Known for its cool, innovative designs and fashion-forward style, iSkin continues to be the leading mobile accessory brand. iSkin continues to focus on delivering the highest quality, innovative design and fashion-forward style in accessories for Apple®, BlackBerry® and Samsung®.



The iSkin word mark and logo are registered trademarks of iSkin Inc., registered in Canada, the United States and other countries. All Rights Reserved 2006-2013. Apple®, iPad® and iPad® mini are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names mentioned herein are registered trademarks of their respective companies.



