Higher Vision Technology Announces Release of New Scratch Resistant Slim Metal Red Fire Case for the Samsung Galaxy S5

Winter Garden, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- A top quality case is a must for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S5 concerned about keeping their phone not only functioning great, but also looking like new. Higher Vision Technology, a leader in designing and delivering high quality electronic devices and accessories, has just made the effort to keep this popular cellphone choice safe much easier, with the announcement of the release of their new Scratch Resistant Slim Metal Red Fire Case for the Samsung Galaxy S5 which becomes available on Amazon.com on June 16th.



“We are fully committed to the continuing development of the highest quality products on the market for cell phone devices and accessories,” commented a spokesperson from Higher Vision Technology. “Our new Samsung Galaxy S5 case is one of our best products yet and we're sure our customers are going to really appreciate it.”



The highly innovative case fully supports all of the Galaxy S5's functions and adds important protection from bumps, bruises and water damage that are all common risks in the life of the average cellphone.



The case is now available for pre-orders with customers having the opportunity to save 50% each on the item when one or more are purchased by using the discount code BUYONE50 at checkout on Amazon.com for a limited time only.



The early response to the product has been very enthusiastic.



Elaine G., a tech blogger from Miami, recently said, “I've done plenty of damage to my first S5 and now that I have a new one a high quality case was a must. I've bought accessories from High Vision before, so I didn't hesitate to order 2 cases using their discount code. This price is an absolute steal. Highly recommended.”



For more information visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00KKQZX88



See the Slim Metal Red Fire Case in action http://bit.ly/1tMxIVL



About Higher Vision Technology

Higher Vision Technology, a subsidiary of Abbaloves Inc., designs, markets and distributes innovative electronic products and accessories.



Contact Information



Sarah O’Brien

Higher Vision Technology

PO 3200

Winter Garden, FL 34787

USA

customerservice@abbaloves.com