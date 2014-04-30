Galaxy Transfer Offers Same Day Delivery on Dumpsters

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Galaxy Transfer, a Northern Virginia based solid waste collection, disposal, and recycling company, is now offering same day dumpster delivery to both residential and commercial customers. With quality customer service and prompt delivery, they have established themselves as one of the most reliable waste management companies in the Mid-Atlantic.



Galaxy Transfer’s new same day delivery offers flexible solutions for a wide range of customers and partners. They have found this to be an excellent opportunity to differentiate the company and become established in a competitive landscape. Galaxy Transfer also aims to stand out from the competition by providing reliable service to all of their customers.



Galaxy Transfer has roll-off dumpsters available in three different sizes: 15 cubic yards, 20 cubic yards, and 30 cubic yards. The 15 cubic yard dumpster is 14 feet long, 8 feet wide, and 4 feet high. The 20 cubic yard dumpster is 22 feet long, 8 feet wide and 4.5 feet high. The 30 cubic yard dumpster is 22 feet long, 8 feet wide, and 6 feet high. This variety of sizes allows Galaxy Transfer to cater to the needs of many different customers.



Roll-off dumpsters are available for almost any need, no matter how unique the project. These dumpsters can contain heavy, bulky materials like concrete, wood, asphalt, gypsum, metals, bricks, plumbing fixtures, rock, trees, and more. Although construction companies and other businesses often use roll-off dumpsters, these dumpsters are also available to homeowners who are renovating or working on their landscaping. Dumpsters can be rented for short or long-term projects to better serve the needs of the customer.



Purchased by EnviroSolutions, Inc. in June 2013, Galaxy Transfer is a solid waste collection, disposal, and recycling company serving the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the United States. Their focus is on benefitting the environment, satisfying customers, and providing unparalleled service.



About EnviroSolutions, Inc.+

For over a decade, EnviroSolutions has been providing waste collection, disposal and recycling services in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. With a targeted focus on customer service and safety, as well as a commitment to the environmental health and the communities of the areas they serve, EnviroSolutions provides complete waste service to the regions they serve including trash hauling, landfill services, and recycling services. Visit ESIWaste.com today for more information