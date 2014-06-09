Galbrecht EyeCare Installs the Nidek Retinal Camera in Its Kansas Offices

Olathe, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Retinal cameras are used to take a digital picture of the retina of the eye, or the back of the eye. Since the eye is the only place on a human body where you can see the vasculature of the body without invasive surgery, using a retinal camera enhances the management of retinal disease, such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, and can also diagnose cases of diabetes and hypertension. Modern optometric practices need a retinal imaging solution and local optometrist Galbrecht Eyecare from Olathe and Shawnee are now using one of the most advanced pieces of equipment on the market.



The Nidek retinal camera improves efficiency in time, space, and patient comfort. The lower flash intensity and sound-dampened mechanical movements, along with automatic blink and pupil measurement, make for the perfect picture every time with fewer retakes and happier patients. It provides approximately a 45 degree view of the posterior pole, the area of the eye with the optic nerve and macula. Additionally, it can be used to take photos of the front of the eye to document freckles, red spots, or abrasions.



Dr. Diane Galbrecht, Owner and optometrist at Galbrecht Eyecare says that her patients notice the difference: "This technology allows for a baseline photo of the retina so that if something should change or develop, we have a digital picture to compare the images. It’s wonderful for seeing subtle differences or progression of diabetic retinopathy. The patients love to see their retina and the back of the eye. They want to know that their eyes are normal looking and if something is abnormal, see exactly what it is."



The Nidek retinal camera is one of the fastest automatic retinal cameras available with capture time of often less than five seconds. The speed and simplicity of the retinal camera results in an enhanced practice flow. This means more accurate data, faster exams, and less need for retakes. When the eye imaging is activated, patients will see a green light to focus on, and when the machine is aligned properly, it will take a picture causing the patient to see a flash of light that will temporarily feel uncomfortable.



Dr. Galbrecht recommends that every patient has their eyes scanned using the retinal camera. She explains that using the retinal camera can help discover not only vision related issues but others as well. "Many times patients do not know there is a problem when they come in for their annual exam. More than a few times, cases of diabetes and hypertension are discovered for which the patient is not currently treated. These patients are then referred to their primary care physician along with a letter and photos documenting their problems."