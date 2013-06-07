Gallas Label and Decal Earns ISO Certification

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Chicago now has one ISO 9001:2008 certified label printer—Gallas Label & Decal recently earned the coveted certification and are the only label printer in the city to do so. In the past few years, GallasLabel.com engaged in a new era of progress. Commitments included lean initiatives to hold down costs, brand development, a new website, and energy efficient building improvements. Now, the company also achieved ISO 9001:2008 certification.



Although Gallas’ quality measurements were already high, over the past five quarters, the company’s on-time delivery rate scored 99.0 percent. In the same time period, their clients’ product acceptance rate achieved 99.996 percent.



“The figures are examples of our dedication to speed and excellence,” says Gary Gallas, President. “The process for certification was a lengthy, detail-oriented process with attention to the ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System every step of the way—and well worth it.”



“Our clients count on us for custom labels and decals that adhere to the highest international benchmarks for safety, reliability and quality. This certification is one more initiative that reflects the care, energy and passion we bring fulfilling our commitments to clients,” says Mark Gallas, Vice President.



Gallas Label & Decal, a Chicago label and printing company, continues to build their business by reinvesting for growth. This means Gallas upgrades to the most advanced equipment, adopts lean initiatives, implements energy-efficient facility improvements and provides continuous education for employees—which all benefit their clients. Gallas continues to grow through recognition of the company’s ongoing attention to achieving the highest quality benchmarks.



The Lean and ISO 9001:2008 Initiatives studied every aspect of the Gallas Label & Decal business — from their first contact with a client to loading labels on the dock for delivery. Using empirical methods, the data helped Gallas reset their process to achieve their goals. “It challenged us to analyze accepted ideas, explore new processes and technologies” says Mark Gallas. The initiative’s result is increased efficiency and decreased waste — which translates into minimizing costs and heightening quality for their clients.



There’s nothing like international certification to foster trust and respect. In 2013, Gallas became the only label printer in Chicago to be awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification. This means their clients can feel confident in the safety, reliability and quality of their custom products and that they meet the highest international quality standards. Plus, they are committed to ongoing improvement.