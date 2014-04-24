Gallas Label & Decal Installs VersaCAMM VSi Wide Format Digital Press

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Gallas Label & Decal, a well-known local Chicago custom label printer company for over 65 years specializing in bespoke labels, decals, and packaging, now offers printing with the 54” Roland VersaCAMM VSi Series, one of the top options for wide format digital printing and cutting.



Businesses relying on custom label printing in the Chicago area have often turned to Gallas Label & Decal as a local, dependable option. But now, the company has added the kind of printer that will allow them to serve an even bigger range of clients who require additional, specialized printing jobs.



The VersaCAMM VSi Series from Roland is one of the best known and respected printers on the market today. Roland has a distinguished reputation for making dependable and top quality printers, and their newest addition is the VersaCAMM VSi Series for wide-format printing and cutting. The printer uses high density eco-solvent ink in options from white and new light black to a range of colors that can be PANTONE (c) color matched for the perfect print job every time.



Gallas Label & Decal has invested in the 54” model in order to provide just what their clients have been searching for in high quality labels and decals. Gallas has also gone for the ink package that includes CMYKLcLm + Lk + W, which is perfect for amazing image quality, and maximum opacity for clear, as well as, dark materials. The new light black ink offers better reproduction of gray color gradients and more natural skin tones.



Especially exciting for Gallas’ clientele is going to be the option to not only create custom die cut labels and decals, but also banners and wide format window graphics. The die cut labels and decals made by Roland’s VersaCAMM VSi printer-cutters are at the cutting edge of available technology. The process has been simplified into a single machine which offers both printing and contour-cutting. Naturally the result is a dramatic drop in the amount of time it takes to create custom die-cut decals, labels, and banners. With the 54” format, Gallas can offer a bigger and better set of options. Gallas’ clients will continue to be able to experience very high end printing, coupled with their fast turn-around times.



Gallas Label & Decal offers services to a wide range of local and national brands. Perfect color matching and professional labels are their trade and they offer much more than labels and decals. They have a wide range of services available, from lamination and foiling to UV screen printing and Braille printing.



About Gallas Label & Decal

Gallas Label & Decal has been in the printing business for over 65 years and have managed to update to the latest technology when appropriate in order to stay ahead of the game. In 2013, Gallas Label and Decal became the only Chicago label printer to earn ISO 9001:2008 certification. Their custom products meet the highest international standards for safety, reliability and quality. Gallas takes pride in providing their customers the custom products that they deserve.