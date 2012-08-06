Galleria Ca'd'Oro Announces Marilyn Monroe - Tribute to a Female Icon

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Galleria Ca’d’Oro is pleased to present Marilyn Monroe | Tribute to a Female Icon, a group exhibition of 21 artists celebrating the life of the screen goddess in the date the marks the 50 year anniversary since her death.



An opening reception will be held on Wednesday, August 22nd, 2012, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Marilyn Monroe | Tribute to a Female will be on view through Wednesday, October 10th, at Galleria Ca’d’Oro, located at 135 San Lorenzo Avenue, Coral Gables, Florida.



Marilyn might be gone, but fifty years later she still continues to electrify the world. Marilyn Monroe | Tribute to a Female is intended not only for those who appreciate the arts, but also for the ultimate Marilyn fan. This vibrant celebration of the Hollywood star not only pays tribute to the icon, but explores the woman behind one of the world’s most quintessential sex symbol.



The exhibition showcases a life-size sculpture of Marilyn wearing the iconic white dress immortalized by Seward Johnson in her most famous pose; an unusually lanky rendition by Valentina De Martini, a naked Marilyn immersed in color by Pablo Echaurren, a pop interpretation by Ludmilla Radchenko alongside the Marilyn series produced by Andy Warhol, a decollage by Mimmo Rotella, a witty composition by Leonardo Hidalgo, a painting with a real black diamond on the famous Marilyn beauty mark by Enrico di Nicolantonio and a live performance by Erika Calesini. The tribute to the American starlet comes to life in a 28-work exhibition that includes paintings, photographs, video, installations, and sculptures.



Pepsi Italy has created a Pepsi Light limited edition can to commemorate the myth and the 50th anniversary of the death of the timeless star. Among all the artists that made Marilyn immortal, Pepsi chose Sid Maurer; who’s many talents range from painting to music- to create an art can which captures the charisma, femininity, and sex appeal of the world famous style icon. The collectable Marilyn can will make it’s first U.S. appearance at the opening reception at Galleria Ca’ d’Oro. © MMI NYC/Sidney Maurer. Licensed by Museum Masters International.



Marilyn Monroe | Tribute to a Female made its successful debut in June 8th, 2012 at the nineteenth-century Palazzo Wedekind in Piazza Colonna, in Rome, Italy, only a few days after what would have been Marilyn’s 86th birthday. For this symbolic reason curators Gloria Porcella and Lamberto Petrecca chose the months of June and August for the double launch of the exhibition.



The exhibition features work of: Andy Warhol, Mimmo Rotella, Seward Johnson, Pablo Echaurren, Renzo Nucara, Erika Calesini, Valentina de Martini, Camilla Ancilotto, Monica Casali, Cristiano Cascelli, Florence Fabre, Fabio Ferrone Viola, Leonardo Hidalgo, Massimo Lupoli, Flavia Mantovan, Daria Paladino, Ludmilla Radchenko, Marcello Reboani, Fabiana Roscioli, Sasha Torrisi, and Enrico di Nicolantonio.



About Galleria Ca’ d’Oro

Since 1970, Galleria Ca’ d’Oro (House of Gold) has become known as one of the leading contemporary art galleries in Italy. During Art Week and Art Basel Miami 2010, Galleria Ca’ d’Oro made it’s mark in Miami with the most talked about public art installation, the Regeneration Art Project, with the famous pink snails. Today the gallery continues to bring its experience and expertise to the US promoting Italian and European contemporary art with passion and enthusiasm.



Galleria Ca’ d’Oro offers not only some of the most important works by artists of the 20th, and 21st centuries, but also offers personalized art advisory, the implementation of public art installations and museum quality exhibitions.