Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discretes & ICs) Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- This research study on the GaN semiconductors market gives a detailed overview of the global GaN semiconductors market in the present scenario, and discusses the history, evolution, market by technology (substrate & epitaxy materials and transistor technologies), market by products and devices, market by application segments, and by geography. Each classification done for the global GaN semiconductors market has an extensive segmentation with market estimates and forecasts till 2022 for each sub-market in terms of both - revenue and volume. The major GaN semiconductor products – namely the power semiconductors and optosemiconductors are analyzed in great detail throughout the research study in every type of classification.



GaN has turned out to be the choice for most of the power semiconductor applications and is quickly replacing the existing silicon technology. The various properties of GaN such as wider bandgap, high break-down voltage, larger critical electric field, and higher thermal conductivity let the GaN devices operate at higher voltages, high switching frequencies, handle higher power density, and offer enhanced power efficiency than the pure Si devices. These properties allow the GaN discretes like Schottky diodes, MOSFETs, and the other advanced transistors to operate at much higher voltage levels, which are difficult for the counterpart Si devices. GaN power semiconductors also help in reducing the conduction and switching losses, thereby offering higher efficiency in electronic systems. The major application segments of GaN power semiconductors currently are the inverters (& converters), RF devices, power supply modules, and motor drives being used across all the end user verticals.



In the aspect of opto-semiconductors, GaN has been increasingly used in LEDs, laser diodes, and optocouplers due to the primary characteristic of GaN showing much brighter emission characteristics than the other materials such as Si, SiC, GaAs, and GaP. AlGaN, mixed with GaN, is used in opto-semiconductors designed for high-brightness and ultra-high brightness applications that operate at wavelengths <400 nm. This market is expected to have healthy demand due to the markets growing for green, blue, violet, purple, ultra-violet, and white LEDs. The growing market for solid state lighting applications in several areas of the Consumer Electronics, Computers, Automotive, Industrial and Military, Aerospace & Defense sectors is expected to boost the GaN opto-semiconductors market revenue over the years to come.



This report, based on the extensive research on the GaN semiconductors market and industry, is aimed at identifying the entire market for the GaN semiconductor devices, and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications, in terms of both - revenue and shipments. This report is focused on giving a bird’s eye-view of the upcoming industry with regards to GaN semiconductor market with detailed market segmentations; combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done, i.e. by form factor, design architecture, substrate technology, technology (process) node, products, devices, applications, and geography.



A complete competitive landscape of the current market is analyzed by the market share analysis and rankings of the current key players and all the other details of the key players are discussed in their company profiles. The competitive information in this report includes market shares of leading GaN manufacturers, key developments, and core strategies deployed to win the race, along with mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, collaborations, and JVs of key manufacturers along with company profiles of wafer and wafer equipment manufacturers.



The report also analyzes the entire market by discussing the market dynamics such as its growth influencing factors, drivers, restraints, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, porter’s five forces and other market trends. The GaN industry’s supply chain has been discussed and analyzed thoroughly, with emphasis on dynamics of both - upstream & downstream sectors, their processes and trends, front-end & back-end processes. The complete market value chain and the industry segments have been entailed, with analysis of the strengths & weaknesses of various industry segments. Lastly, a complete market roadmap for the GaN semiconductors market from its birth, till the last forecast year – 2022, is illustrated to give an insight into the total growth and development of the market over the timeline.



Scope & Markets Covered



The scope of this report includes only the market for semiconductor devices manufactured using Gallium Nitride, as their epitaxy or substrate material. Thus, it only comprises the market for core discrete devices (diodes & transistors) and ICs. The market statistics of more complex and typically used electronic devices such as modules, packages, electronic equipments, and the other similar devices are not included in any way in the market statistics mentioned in this report. The complete market viewed and analyzed in this report is only for GaN semiconductor devices in all the aspects and chapters.



The market statistics with regards to revenue and volume mentioned throughout this report do not cover the aspects related to gallium raw material, wafers, dies or any other intermediate stage of the several industry processes in the supply chain. An illustrative diagram of the GaN semiconductors monetary chain, showing the clear view of the market considered and analyzed in this report for quantitative data and statistics is given in the report.



In this report, the global GaN semiconductors market and industry is fully segmented into the following categories and aspects:



Value chain & industry segments: GaN semiconductor industry value chain, raw material vendors, EDA & design tool vendors, IP vendors, foundry vendors, fabless vendors, fab vendors, Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs), Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), wafer equipment manufacturers, Assembly, Testing & Packaging (ATP) players

Supply chain & product life cycle: GaN semiconductor industry supply chain; upstream chain covering raw material acquisition, etching & doping, vapor preparation, wafer coating & manufacturing; downstream chain covering device fabrication, cutting & mounting, assembly & packaging; front-end, and back-end processes in both streams; product life cycle covering epitaxial growth, device fabrication, testing & packaging and system integration

Overall market: GaN semiconductor devices market, overall semiconductor devices market, Porter’s analysis

Market by technology: Market by semiconductor materials in GaN devices, market by GaN transistor applications

Market by semiconductor materials in devices: IV-IV GaN Semiconductor devices including GaN & silicon, GaN & sapphire, GaN & SiC-based devices and III-V SiC semiconductor devices including GaN & AlN, GaN-on-GaN based devices along with composite structures & alloy materials (Indium compounds) based GaN devices

Market by transistor application: RF applications, DC-DC & AC-DC converters, UPS systems & inverters, motor drives (Industrial & Automotive)

Market by application: computers sector, ICT sector, consumer electronics sector, automotive sector, industrial, power, solar & wind sector, military, defense & aerospace sector, medical sector and other sectors

Market in computers sector: computer hardware power modules, UPS systems

Market in ICT sector: Signal amplifiers & switching systems, wireless application devices, wired communication devices, satellite communication applications, RADAR applications, RF applications

Market in consumer electronics sector: inverters in consumer applications, LED lights in consumer applications, switch mode consumer power supply systems

Market in automotive sector: electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, automotive braking systems, automotive motor drives

Market in industrial, power, solar & wind sector: smart grid power systems, wind turbines and wind power systems, power factor correction (PFC) systems, photovoltaic inverters, solar panels, industrial motor drives, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems, electro-mechanical computing system, high temperature electronics & sensors

Market in military, defense & aerospace sector: combat vehicles, ships & vessels, microwave-radiation applications, radiation-hard electronics, electronic warfare applications & radio communications

Market in medical sector: implantable medical devices, bio-medical electronics

Market by geography: North America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of the Word (includes Latin-South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Take-Aways

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductors market statistics with detailed classifications and split-ups by revenue and volume

Analysis of the global GaN semiconductors market with high growth technologies and segments

Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes and porter’s analysis of the market

Illustrative and detailed segmentation of the GaN semiconductors by end-user verticals and applications

Detailed segmentation of global GaN semiconductors market by technology and products and devices and special focus on GaN power and RF semiconductors

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the major geographical markets to give an overall view of the market

Complete market, industry, and technology roadmaps, market penetrations, comparisons with various other related markets and competing technologies

The future of the GaN semiconductor industry & market from both - technical and market-oriented perspectives

The global consumption of GaN power and opto-semiconductors in several application segments and expected consumptions for the next ten years

Gain competitive intelligence from the company profiles, competitive landscape, and market share analysis, devise revenue-growth strategies from the market size and forecast statistics

Complete value chain, allied industry segments & value chain analysis of the global GaN industry and their impacts on the market

Industry supply chain, segmentation & analysis pertaining to the GaN industry and market, in both upstream & downstream sectors with detailed analysis on the front-end and back-end processes in both the streams.



