Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- This research study on the GaN semiconductors market gives a detailed overview of the global GaN semiconductors market in the present scenario, and discusses the history, evolution, market by technology (substrate & epitaxy materials and transistor technologies), market by products and devices, market by application segments, and by geography. Each classification done for the global GaN semiconductors market has an extensive segmentation with market estimates and forecasts till 2022 for each sub-market in terms of both - revenue and volume. The major GaN semiconductor products - namely the power semiconductors and optosemiconductors are analyzed in great detail throughout the research study in every type of classification.
GaN has turned out to be the choice for most of the power semiconductor applications and is quickly replacing the existing silicon technology. The various properties of GaN such as wider bandgap, high break-down voltage, larger critical electric field, and higher thermal conductivity let the GaN devices operate at higher voltages, high switching frequencies, handle higher power density, and offer enhanced power efficiency than the pure Si devices. These properties allow the GaN discretes like Schottky diodes, MOSFETs, and the other advanced transistors to operate at much higher voltage levels, which are difficult for the counterpart Si devices. GaN power semiconductors also help in reducing the conduction and switching losses, thereby offering higher efficiency in electronic systems. The major application segments of GaN power semiconductors currently are the inverters (& converters), RF devices, power supply modules, and motor drives being used across all the end user verticals.
In the aspect of opto-semiconductors, GaN has been increasingly used in LEDs, laser diodes, and optocouplers due to the primary characteristic of GaN showing much brighter emission characteristics than the other materials such as Si, SiC, GaAs, and GaP. AlGaN, mixed with GaN, is used in opto-semiconductors designed for high-brightness and ultra-high brightness applications that operate at wavelengths<400 nm. This market is expected to have healthy demand due to the markets growing for green, blue, violet, purple, ultra-violet, and white LEDs. The growing market for solid state lighting applications in several areas of the Consumer Electronics, Computers, Automotive, Industrial and Military, Aerospace & Defense sectors is expected to boost the GaN opto-semiconductors market revenue over the years to come.
