Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Market Size – USD 69.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends –Growing adoption of electric vehicles



Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a hard and mechanically stable bandgap semiconductor that has a faster switching speed, enhanced thermal conductivity, improved breakdown strength, and lower on-resistance. The better performance of devices based on GaN as compared to silicon-based devices is boosting the adoption of gallium nitride in consumer electronics. The global Gallium Nitride Market is estimated to attain a valuation of USD 320.4 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.8% throughout the projected timeline, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research.



Key participants include DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among



North America, led by the US, held a significant market share in 2019 attributed to the swift advancements in the automotive and aerospace sectors and surging demand for semiconductor devices in several applications, including military and medical.



Market Drivers

The gallium nitride market is observing a booming demand accredited to the rising application of the semiconductor in radiofrequency, optoelectronics, and power electronics. The augmenting demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics and increasing preference for GaN in fast chargers for smart devices and laptops is adding to the market demand. Growing demand for gallium nitride in electronics and the escalating adoption of electric vehicles across the globe is projected to propel the industry's growth in the projected timeframe. The high thermal conductivity offered by GaN that enables devices to work on higher voltage and power density is one of the major factors driving the demand for gallium nitride.



Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific market dominated the market growth in 2019 and is predicted to expand at a significant growth rate during the projected period accredited to the increasing requirement for high-efficiency radiofrequency devices, the rapid expansion of automotive industry, and accelerated adoption of electric vehicles. Furthermore, North America occupied a significant share of the market owing to the fast-paced expansion in the automotive and aerospace sectors and increased demand for semiconductor devices for numerous applications.



Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

GaN-on-SiC

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency Devices

Wireless Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Power Electronics

Power Supply

Electric Vehicle

LiDAR

Servers & Data Centers

Wireless Power

Solar Photovoltaic Technology

Envelope Tracking

Others

Optoelectronics

LED

LASER

Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Gallium Nitride Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Gallium Nitride Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for GaN devices in consumer electronics

4.2.2.2. Growing demand in radio frequency applications

4.2.2.3. Growing adoption of electric vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Gallium Nitride Market By Substrate Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Substrate Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. GaN-on-SiC

5.1.2. GaN-on-Si

5.1.3. GaN-on-Sapphire

5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Gallium Nitride Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Online

6.1.2. Offline



Chapter 7. Gallium Nitride Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Radio Frequency Devices

7.1.1.1. Wireless Infrastructure

7.1.1.2. Satellite Communication

7.1.1.3. Military & Defense

7.1.1.4. Others

7.1.2. Power Electronics

7.1.2.1. Power Supply

7.1.2.2. Electric Vehicle

7.1.2.3. LiDAR

7.1.2.4. Servers & Data Centers

7.1.2.5. Wireless Power

7.1.2.6. Solar Photovoltaic Technology

7.1.2.7. Envelope Tracking

7.1.2.8. Others

7.1.3. Optoelectronics

7.1.3.1. LED

7.1.3.2. LASER

7.1.3.3. Others



Chapter 8. Gallium Nitride Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Gallium Nitride Market share By Region, 2019 & 2027

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Market By Substrate Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Million

8.2.1.1. GaN-on-SiC

8.2.1.2. GaN-on-Si

8.2.1.3. GaN-on-Sapphire

8.2.1.4. Others

Continued…