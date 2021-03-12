Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices. In the last couple of years, the screen and battery size of smartphones have witnessed a significant increase, which, in turn, is causative of increased power consumption for smartphones, thereby pushing the market for fast chargers.



The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Key participants include DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.



Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2027, is offered in the report. The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

GaN-on-SiC

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency Devices

Wireless Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Power Electronics

Power Supply

Electric Vehicle

LiDAR

Servers & Data Centers

Wireless Power

Solar Photovoltaic Technology

Envelope Tracking

Others

Optoelectronics

LED

LASER

Others



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Gallium Nitride market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Gallium Nitride market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Gallium Nitride market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Gallium Nitride market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Scope of the Report:



With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Gallium Nitride market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Gallium Nitride industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Gallium Nitride market across different regions?



Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?



Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Gallium Nitride market with their winning strategies?



Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?



What are the future opportunities in the Gallium Nitride market?



We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Gallium Nitride Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Gallium Nitride Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for GaN devices in consumer electronics



4.2.2.2. Growing demand in radio frequency applications



4.2.2.3. Growing adoption of electric vehicles



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Gallium Nitride Market By Substrate Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Substrate Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. GaN-on-SiC



5.1.2. GaN-on-Si



5.1.3. GaN-on-Sapphire



5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Gallium Nitride Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Online



6.1.2. Offline



Chapter 7. Gallium Nitride Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Radio Frequency Devices



7.1.1.1. Wireless Infrastructure



7.1.1.2. Satellite Communication



7.1.1.3. Military & Defense



7.1.1.4. Others



7.1.2. Power Electronics



7.1.2.1. Power Supply



7.1.2.2. Electric Vehicle



7.1.2.3. LiDAR



7.1.2.4. Servers & Data Centers



7.1.2.5. Wireless Power



7.1.2.6. Solar Photovoltaic Technology



7.1.2.7. Envelope Tracking



7.1.2.8. Others



7.1.3. Optoelectronics



7.1.3.1. LED



7.1.3.2. LASER



7.1.3.3. Others



To be Continued…!



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

