Gallium Nitride Wafer Market Worth $15607.85 Million by 2022

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The report "Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discrete & IC) and Substrate Wafer Market by Technology, Application, Product, Device, & by Geography - Forecast & Analysis to 2013 - 2022", defines and segments the global GaN (Gallium Nitride) market, it is expected to reach $15607.85 Million by 2022 with analysis and forecasting the revenues and volumes for the overall market and all its sub-segments.



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This report is based on the extensive research study on gallium nitride wafer market and industry. It is aimed at identifying the entire market of the gallium nitride devices and substrate wafer, and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications, in terms of revenue, shipments and average selling price. The report contains the result of research on the upcoming industry with regards to gallium nitride wafer and devices market with detailed market segmentations. The report also combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done by form factor, design architecture, substrate technology, products, devices, manufacturing process, thickness parameters, design configurations, applications, and geography. All the numbers, revenue, volume and ASPs, at every level of detail, are forecasted till 2022 to give a glimpse of the potential revenue base in the GaN industry and market.



Browse more than 101 market data tables with 154 figures spread through 417 pages and in-depth TOC on "Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discrete & IC) and Substrate Wafer market"



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The specific sub sector of semiconductors & electronics where GaN-based semiconductors & Wafer have an edge over normal Si-based counterparts are the "Power Semiconductors & Electronics" and in terms of end-user application sectors. The two major upcoming sectors facilitating the huge demand for GaN semiconductor devices are Industrial & Power sector and Communication Infrastructure sector. The Communication Infrastructure sector has found use for GaN power discretes, particularly transistors in power amplification, rectification, and high-frequency switching.



GaN has turned out to be the choice for most of the power semiconductor applications and are quickly replacing the existing silicon technology. The various properties of Gallium nitride such as wider band gap, high break-down voltage, larger critical electric field, and higher thermal conductivity let the GaN devices operate at higher voltages, high switching frequencies, handle higher power density, and offers enhanced power efficiency than the pure Si devices. These properties allow the GaN discretes like Schottky diodes, FETs, HEMTs and the other advanced transistors to operate efficiently at much higher voltage levels, exceeding the limits of counterpart Si devices. GaN power semiconductors also help in reducing the conduction and switching losses, thereby offering higher efficiency in electronic systems. The major application segments of GaN power semiconductors currently are the inverters (& converters), RF devices, power supply modules and motor drives being used across all the end user sectors.



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Gallium Nitride is an upcoming alternate material to pure silicon in the field of semiconductors and electronics. Several advanced features of gallium nitride proved useful for semiconductors such as high-brightness emission and intensity when used in opto-semiconductors. High power efficiency, superior high frequency handling capacity, and flexibility are generally used in opto-semiconductors alongside various substrates such as Si, sapphire, SiC were discovered. Extensive research studies took place in the past decade to utilize gallium nitride for semiconductor devices and electronic systems in two major segments – power-semiconductors and opto-semiconductors.



The market of GaN power semiconductor devices is primarily growing due to penetration into the medium-voltage power electronics market and applications across all the major end-user verticals. It is obvious that most of the market revenue comes from the rising number of advanced power applications of industrial, power, solar and wind sector and the sector's developing globally. The GaN power devices draw most of their revenue from the Communication Infrastructure sector. They have been solely focusing on replacing their Si counterparts in various RF power devices, particularly in RF communication applications over the past few years.



As we look at the features, GaN devices are smaller, lighter but tougher and efficient compared to silicon semiconductor devices and serve as perfect replacements for their silicon counterpart devices which have hit maturity. GaN devices and wafers also features low sensitivity to ionizing radiation, better stability in some radiation environments, GaN devices also have a future in solar cell arrays, satellites and high-end power appliances in the Military, Defense & Aerospace sector. These devices also have huge revenue potential in the automotive and transportation sector, mainly in the electric vehicles & hybrid electric vehicles segment of the automotive sector.



GaN power semiconductors possess the potential to operate at higher temperatures, higher power levels and voltages, high frequencies (microwave ranges). The number of applications is increasing day by day in various industries that include telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, power and clean-tech applications. The GaN market's total competitive landscape had only a handful of players at the beginning of the previous decade, but it quickly emerged into a significant network of key players for both power and opto-semiconductors. Currently, the overall GaN power semiconductors market accounts for less than 1% of the total power semiconductors market (currently at $34 billion including power discretes and power ICs), but over the next ten years, the entire base for power semiconductors & electronics players is expected to penetrate into this new value chain, thereby rapidly increasing the percentage share.



Today's world includes numerous suitable power applications for GaN in several application segments, such as power distribution systems, industrial systems, heavy electrical systems, turbines, heavy machinery, advanced industrial control systems, electro-mechanical computing systems, and so on, also inclusive of several new power applications (clean-tech) such as High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC), Smart Grid Power Systems, Wind Turbines, Wind Power Systems, Solar Power Systems, Electric & Hybrid Electric Vehicles. Another application sector is ICT, with several communication application segments such as RF, RADAR, and Satellite communication offering huge revenue potentials owing to the unbeatable ability of GaN to operate at high-frequency ranges, including microwave frequencies. The potential market size of these massive applications is currently in trillions, making the total addressable market for the GaN power semiconductors worth billions.



This report is based on the extensive research study on GaN semiconductors device and Gallium Nitride Wafer Market and industry, is aimed at identifying the entire market of the GaN semiconductor devices, GaN Wafers and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications, in terms of both - revenue and shipments. This report is focused on giving a bird's eye-view of the upcoming industry with regards to GaN market with detailed market segmentations; combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done by form factor, design architecture, substrate technology, technology (process) node, products, devices, applications, and geography. All the numbers, both - revenue & volume, at every level of detail, are forecasted till 2022 to give a glimpse of the potential revenue base in the GaN industry and market.



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