Galloping Cows Fine Foods Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

In business since 1994, Galloping Cows Fine Foods has been providing residents of Nova Scotia with high-quality, all natural jams, jellies and other preservatives for nearly 20 years. Founded by Joanne and Ron Schmidt, the company also specializes in fiddle syrups, along with services including the creation of gift baskets and catering, which are comprised of its signature jelly and jam creations.



“We started off very small—just two people looking to create all-natural, great tasting, fruity jams and jellies,” says Joanne Schmidt, Owner of Galloping Cows Fine Foods. “Over the past two decades, our attention to detail and mission to provide great tasting treats to people has been refined to further include preservatives, fiddle syrups and even gift baskets. There has been such a warm reception to our products that we’ve even taken to serving homemade pizza to people who visit our shop!”



The Galloping Cows Fine Foods website also offers consumers a wide variety of resources for all-natural cooking solutions, including a recipe section dedicated to incorporating the company’s natural fruit jams and preservatives. Food enthusiasts can freely browse a number of delicious recipes and purchase corresponding products from the online store, where the entire line of Galloping Cows Fine Foods is available.



By partnering with WildFire, a respected marketing firm dealing in online, location-based exposure, Galloping Cows Fine Foods is taking the necessary steps to ensuring the success of its online presence.



“We’re looking to expand the reach of our company to people nearby who may be searching for new products that accentuate their need for delicious, natural cooking items,” says Schmidt. “By making our entire line of products available for purchase online and inviting people to explore our delicious options, we hope to continue producing great tasting products that are in high demand.”



Through WildFire’s services, the company will enhance its online search engine rankings, while at the same time providing comprehensive content for potential customers searching for natural fruit jams and preservatives in Port Hood. The result will be a more refined web presence for the company: one that will help to stimulate web traffic and enhance the firm’s ability to connect with potential customers.



