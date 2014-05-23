Galvin Restaurants Festival of Food and Drink in Edinburgh: 19th - 25th May 2014

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The Galvin Festival of Food and Drink is a seven-day celebration of events showcasing the finest in French and Scottish food, drink and hospitality. From 19th – 25th May 2014, Michelin-starred brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin will host a series of food and drink experiences across their seven restaurants in London and Edinburgh, inviting everyone to share in their love for gastronomy. Now in its second year, the Galvin Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever with an exciting line-up of events.



Culinary Masterclass and Whisky Tasting at the Pompadour by Galvin

The final event in the weeklong calendar takes place in Edinburgh at The Pompadour by Galvin during the afternoon and evening of Sunday 25th May. The activities begin with a whisky tasting featuring four Glenmorangie malts - the Original, La Santa, the 18, and the Signet – with brand ambassador Maxime Magnus, paired with food from Craig Sandle, The Pompadour’s executive chef.



Craig will then invite the guests to join him for a culinary masterclass in the Pompadour’s kitchen, where they will work with the kitchen team to create their evening’s tasting menu, which will be served in the restaurant together with sommelier-matched wines. Places are limited to 12 for this exclusive event, which costs £150 per person.



This exclusive event is for a maximum of 12 people. To reserve a place, contact 0131 222 8975 or email pompadour.reservations@waldorfastoria.com



As part of the Galvin Week celebrations, a special menu of Galvin classic dishes is being served all week at Galvin Brasserie de Luxe that includes steak tartare, Landaise chicken and the Galvins’ favourite, apple tarte Tatin.



About The Galvin Restaurants

The Galvin Restaurants are a family run collection of seven French restaurants founded in 2005 and include Bistro de Luxe and Le Cellar bar in Marylebone and Galvin La Chapelle and Café a Vin in Spitalfields in London. From fine dining business dinners to relaxed family friendly lunches and al fresco options, the Galvins pride themselves on offering something to suit everyone, whilst keeping high quality French cuisine, luxurious surroundings and great hospitality at the heart of everything they do.



Chris Galvin

Chris worked with Antony Worrall Thompson, at The Ritz Hotel and at L’Escargot before joining Conran Restaurants where he worked directly with Sir Terence Conran for 10 years; opening a number of restaurants, including The Orrery, which saw him achieve a coveted Michelin star in 2000. In 2003, Chris was appointed by Jeremy King and Chris Corbin to open the much-acclaimed Wolseley. Chris teamed up with his brother Jeff in 2005 and together they opened Galvin Bistrot de Luxe, Galvin at Windows, Galvin La Chapelle and Café A Vin, Galvin Demoiselle in Harrods, and Galvin Brasserie de Luxe and The Pompadour by Galvin in Edinburgh.



Jeff Galvin

Inspired by his older brother Chris, Jeff started his career at the same small neighbourhood restaurant, where Chris once washed the pots for Anthony Worrall-Thompson. Jeff joined The Savoy hotel as a young Commis under the direction of Anton Edelman, before progressing to the role of Junior Sous Chef at David Levin’s Michelin-starred Capital Hotel working for renowned Chef, Philip Britten. In 1994 he was appointed by Nico Ladenis at Chez Nico at 90 Park Lane as Sous Chef and was part of the kitchen brigade that achieved the elusive third Michelin star. He joined Chris for the opening of Orrery in Marylebone in 1997 before being reunited with David Levin as Head Chef at The Greenhouse restaurant in Mayfair. His Michelin-starred experience led to his appointment at Marco Pierre White’s three Michelin-starred Oak Room, where he was Head Chef under the direction of Robert Reid, and in May 2000 Marco appointed him as Executive Chef at L’Escargot, which held a Michelin star for five years.



Craig Sandle

Edinburgh-born Craig Sandle joined Galvin Restaurants to head up the kitchen of the fine dining Pompadour by Galvin and Galvin Brasserie de Luxe in August 2012. He returned to his city of birth 17 years ago, and has since worked in a handful of establishments, most notably as head chef at Michelin-starred restaurant Number One at Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel for nine years. He was instrumental in gaining its first Michelin star and retained this accolade for eight consecutive years. He was an Acorn Award winner in 2005, Craft Guild of Chefs Restaurant Chef of the Year in 2008, a finalist in the 2006 National Chef of the Year and winner of Copa Jerez British Final. Craig was also a member of the Scottish Culinary team for four years. During that period the team won several medals including three gold medals at the 2001 World Culinary Grand Prix. He prides himself on developing his team and providing people with opportunities to grow. Seasonal Scottish and French ingredients inspire his menus.



Media Contact

Lee MacGregor at Mitchell MacGregor Public Relations

lee@mitchellmacgregorpr.com Tel: 07801 286005 / 0131 2261442



The Pompadour By Galvin / Galvin Brasserie De Luxe

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian

Princes Street

Edinburgh

EH1 2AB

www.thepompadourbygalvin.com

@GalvinPompadour

www.galvinbrasseriedeluxe.com

@GalvinBrasserie