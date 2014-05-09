MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Gambling Review - UK - April 2014 - US - April 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Remote competition and the threat of increased regulation vary in strength from segment to segment but all can use new technology to first level the playing field with online and then enhance and differentiate the live venue experience itself.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Forecast of consumer expenditure* on gambling**, 2008/09-2018/19
Lottery remains gambling’s big ticket item
Figure 2: Consumer expenditure on gambling, by segment, 2012/13
Market drivers
Retail gambling grows in visibility, not numbers
Politicians target bookmakers while bingo enjoys a windfall
Companies, brands and innovation
Retail technology focus aims to level the playing field with online
The consumer
Lottery players a single-interest group
Figure 3: Participation in gambling activities, February 2014
High street venues still most gamblers’ first port of call
Figure 4: Methods of gambling, February 2014
Cash-conscious consumers keep track of their spending
Figure 5: Gambling habits, February 2014
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Issues and Insights
Who is feeling the heat from online competition?
The facts
The implications
Can technology really transform the venue experience?
The facts
The implications
Does the industry face a return to regulation?
The facts
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Experience is All
Trend: Access All Areas
Trend: Prepare for the Worst
Market Drivers
Key points
Gambling gets a firmer foothold in the high street
Figure 6: Licensed gambling premises, by activity, 2011-2013
Gambling market in second tier of economic recovery
Figure 7: GfK NOP consumer confidence Index, January 1988-2013
Machine controversies keep gambling in the regulatory spotlight
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Hospitality offering of stake and chips
Numbers add up for Health Lottery Plus
Tablet prescription for cafe culture gambling
Follow red or like black?
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Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Lottery and machines push value past £9 billion mark
Figure 13: Consumer expenditure* on gambling**, 2008/09-2018/19
Forecast
Figure 14: Forecast of consumer expenditure* on gambling**, 2008/09-2018/19
Forecast methodology
Segment Performance
Key points
Lottery holds the biggest ticket
Figure 15: UK gambling market, by sector, 2010/11-2012/13
New-look Lotto and scratchcard growth changing shape of sector
Figure 16: National Lottery sales, by sector, 2008/09-2012/13
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