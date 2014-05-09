Gambling Review - UK - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Remote competition and the threat of increased regulation vary in strength from segment to segment but all can use new technology to first level the playing field with online and then enhance and differentiate the live venue experience itself.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Forecast of consumer expenditure* on gambling**, 2008/09-2018/19

Lottery remains gambling’s big ticket item

Figure 2: Consumer expenditure on gambling, by segment, 2012/13

Market drivers

Retail gambling grows in visibility, not numbers

Politicians target bookmakers while bingo enjoys a windfall

Companies, brands and innovation

Retail technology focus aims to level the playing field with online

The consumer

Lottery players a single-interest group

Figure 3: Participation in gambling activities, February 2014

High street venues still most gamblers’ first port of call

Figure 4: Methods of gambling, February 2014

Cash-conscious consumers keep track of their spending

Figure 5: Gambling habits, February 2014



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Issues and Insights



Who is feeling the heat from online competition?

The facts

The implications

Can technology really transform the venue experience?

The facts

The implications

Does the industry face a return to regulation?

The facts

The implications



Trend Application



Trend: Experience is All

Trend: Access All Areas

Trend: Prepare for the Worst



Market Drivers



Key points

Gambling gets a firmer foothold in the high street

Figure 6: Licensed gambling premises, by activity, 2011-2013

Gambling market in second tier of economic recovery

Figure 7: GfK NOP consumer confidence Index, January 1988-2013

Machine controversies keep gambling in the regulatory spotlight



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Hospitality offering of stake and chips

Numbers add up for Health Lottery Plus

Tablet prescription for cafe culture gambling

Follow red or like black?



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Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Lottery and machines push value past £9 billion mark

Figure 13: Consumer expenditure* on gambling**, 2008/09-2018/19

Forecast

Figure 14: Forecast of consumer expenditure* on gambling**, 2008/09-2018/19

Forecast methodology



Segment Performance



Key points

Lottery holds the biggest ticket

Figure 15: UK gambling market, by sector, 2010/11-2012/13

New-look Lotto and scratchcard growth changing shape of sector

Figure 16: National Lottery sales, by sector, 2008/09-2012/13



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