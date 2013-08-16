Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of GAMCO Investor Inc. (GBL) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'GAMCO Investor Inc. (GBL) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'GAMCO Investor Inc. ' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GAMCO) operates as an asset manager and financial services company in the US. The company provides a broad range of wealth management, institutional research, investment advisory, brokerage, underwriting, dealer and distribution services to its customers. GAMCO offers its services to individual, which include high net worth individuals' foundations, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, endowments, municipalities, jointly trust plans and investment companies. It operates through a wide network of nine offices located in New York, Hong Kong, London, Chicago, Connecticut, Greenwich, Shanghai, Tokyo, Minneapolis and St. Louis, Missouri. The company is headquartered in Rye, New York, the US.



Companies Mentioned



GAMCO Investor Inc.



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