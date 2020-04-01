Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Game based Learning Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Game based Learning Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Game based Learning. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Breakaway Games (United States), Growth engineering (United Kingdom), G-Cube (India), PlayGen (United Kingdom), Indusgeek Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (United States), StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (India), Gamelearn (United Kingdom) and MLevel (United States).



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/104983-global-game-based-learning-market



Game-based learning can be defined as lessons which are interactive, competitive and allow the learner to have fun while gaining knowledge. The main concept behind game-based learning is teaching through failure, repetition, and the accomplishment of goals. Video games are built on this principle. The player starts off slow and gains in skill until they are able to skillfully navigate the toughest levels. Games, which are planned and designed well will offer enough difficulty to keep it challenging while still being easy enough for the player to win. Game-based learning uses the same concept and applies it to teaching a curriculum.



Market Trend

- Game-Based Professional Training

- The Mobile Approach to Game-Based Learning

Market Drivers

- Increasing Popularity of Mobile Technologies

- Increasing Adoption in the US Military and Healthcare Sectors

- The Exponential Innovation in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality (MR)

- Rising Focus on Personalized Learning

Opportunities

- The Emergence of a New Generation of Gamified Mental Exercises

- Resistance to Game-Based Learning Is Getting Smaller, Especially In Corporations

- The Very Rapid Development Of 5G Networks

- The Emerging Demand from Developing Regions



Challenges

- High Development Costs



The Global Game based Learning is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Knowledge and Skilled Based Games, Cognitive Ability Based Games, Others), Application (Corporate & Companies, Aerospace & Defense, Education, Public Sector, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), Platform (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/104983-global-game-based-learning-market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Game based Learning Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Game based Learning market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Game based Learning Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Game based Learning

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Game based Learning Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Game based Learning market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global Game based Learning Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Game based Learning Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/104983-global-game-based-learning-market



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.