Game Changing Book About the Future Is Free on May 1st and 2nd

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Author Dan Abelow is concerned about the future of humanity and the planet, and in his new e-book, Imagine a New Future: Creating Greatness for All, he describes the relationship between digital advances and the ability to achieve greatness by every person on the planet. "With new technology, could we become a Digital Earth that helps everyone succeed and prosper while working together? Can we have a successful world where greatness is normal?" asks Abelow.



Rare Free Book Giveaway Days are being held on May 1st and 2nd via the author’s website at ImagineANewFuture.com/free/ Anyone can visit and download the eBook in the formats they want including Kindle, ePub (Nook, Kobo, Smashwords, etc.), iBooks (Apple), and PDF (laptop, desktop or tablet). This eBook is not copy-protected, so this new way to build a more positive future can be shared for free with friends and colleagues.



Download this free eBook now: http://imagineanewfuture.com/free/



Imagine a New Future builds on new Expandiverse Technology that has been in confidential development for years. The book includes thirty-six chapters that each add new digital technology advances. Numerous examples show how a digital planet will decisively alter the declining future we expect — so individuals, societies and economies can achieve more. These show how people everywhere can surpass their limits and rise to the world’s best combined abilities.



“One day humanity will achieve greatness,” Abelow says “Can we use today’s building of a Digital Earth to achieve that now? Are we the generation who will build new breakthroughs that deliver new ways for everyone to reach greatness?”



Imagine a New Future: Creating Greatness for All can be downloaded for free on May 1st and 2nd at http://imagineanewfuture.com/free/



About Dan Abelow

Dan Abelow is an author and inventor whose previous patents have been licensed by over 500 corporations that include Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung Electronics. He is dedicated to new thinking on how to deliver universal success on a fully Digital Earth, so we can transform our lives and our future.



For More Information:

Dan Abelow

Book: Imagine A New Future: Creating Greatness for All

Technology: Expandiverse Technology

Tel: (407) 786-7422

Email: dan@expandiverse.com

Web: http://imagineanewfuture.com/