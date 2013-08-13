"Game Changing" Innovations Introduced at PILMMA Lawyers Conference

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The future of personal injury litigation is here. Patrick Anderson and Attorney Ken Hardison introduced the technological advances made by XII Unlimited, a group they formed with some of the top personal injury attorneys from across the U.S.



The group has developed smartphone and mobile technologies that are already beginning to re-shape the lawyer-client relationship. The innovations also allow lawyers and medical providers to work closer than ever to promote healing and medical care for accident victims. This enhances the client experience, aides in the healing process and maximizes case values.



The systems, introduced at the PILMMA (Personal Injury Lawyers Marketing and Management Association) Super Summit in Myrtle Beach, include specialized attorney smartphone apps and a fully customized tablet, referred to as the “companion.”



The companion is used by the victim throughout the course of their treatment and healing to document the affects of their accident. In doing so, it gives victims a voice and allows them to tell their story like never before.



“Everyone has a story as how a traumatic injury affects them and their family. No one else can tell your story better than you,” explained Howard Spiva, XII Unlimited member and founder of Savannah, GA’s Spiva Law. “This has a huge impact to an adjuster, a mediator and ultimately to a judge or jury.”



Patrick Anderson, the tech whiz behind the projects, is a veteran of the Internet industry and has decades of experience leveraging emerging technologies for a wide-range of fields. He became aware of a “tech gap” that existed within the legal field and sought out like-minded lawyers to redefine the practice of law. Anderson teamed with known legal innovator Ken Hardison, who is a partner in Raleigh’s Hardison and Cochran and founder of the PILMMA organization, to create XII Unlimited to promote and further technologies in law practices.



“This technology offers superior client service and makes gathering evidence for settlement demands and trials more thorough and complete, which equals larger settlements and verdicts for our clients,” said Hardison.



Anderson and Hardison’s goal to help personal injury attorneys throughout the country harness the power of modern technologies to achieve the best-possible outcome for their clients.



ABOUT Spiva Lewis LLC

We have assembled a talented group of professionals to bring you the finest in professional legal services. Our in-house staff consists of five team attorneys, a physician, legal assistants, a paralegal, a claims manager, an investigator, a receptionist, and clerical assistants. Howard E. Spiva has been practicing law in Savannah Georgia for over 25 years. He limits his practice to serious personal injury, wrongful death and litigation with an emphasis on premises liability, trucking, brain injuries and claims involving children.