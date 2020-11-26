New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Game Engines Market to Reach USD 5.96 Billion By 2027



The exponential growth of the gaming industry during the COVID-19 pandemic and proliferation of mobile and cloud platforms for gaming is stimulating industry growth.



The global Game Engine Market size is forecast to surpass USD 5.96 billion by 2027. A game engine is a primary software of a video game or computer game. The market growth is driven by the growth in game engines applications across various industries, like BFSI, automotive, architecture, and others, wherein gamification and AR/VR is gaining impetus.



Game Engines Market Size – USD 2.18 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.63%, Market Trends – The popularizing trend for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality



The game engine software is leveraged to develop video games for personal computers, mobile devices, and consoles. The software allows scripting, perform animation, artificial intelligence, memory management, and collision detection in games. The expanding gaming industry with a rise in mobile gaming applications will supplement the mobile game engine market share through 2027. Moreover, increasing user app store spending with a rise in disposable incomes will also bolster the market growth in the coming years.



The COVID-19 impact:



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread economic disruption, but the global gaming industry is booming. The industry growth can be attributed to the social distancing norms and reduced commercial, which is making gaming an enticing distraction for masses in this time of crisis. Massive growth in games sales and playing time have been recorded since the lockdowns began. The global computer game market amassed 43 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 159 billion by the end of 2020. This indicates a fourfold growth as compared to the previous year. The APAC is a major regional ground with 50% of the games industry by value. The game engines market is forecast to witness substantial growth over the projected timeframe due to increasing popularity of the gaming trend.



Further key findings from the report suggest



A report published by Unity Technologies, a leading video game software development company, suggests that there has been an increase of more than 50% in daily active users of HD games since the coronavirus pandemic.



Cloud gaming is gaining massive popularity across PC games and mobile games, which, in turn, is stimulating mobile game engine market share. The proliferation of 5G technology, variety in cloud mobile games, and better internet connectivity across the globe will further boost cloud gaming growth.

On the basis of type, the 3D type segment accounted for a whopping 84.19% of the global game engines market share in 2019 and is estimated to gain major traction through 2027.



Based on applications, the PC & Console Games segment held more than 58.2% of the game engines industry share on account of the popularity of platforms like Steam, and a wide range of gaming titles at the disposal of gamers.



Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is poised to transform trends in the game engines market over the coming years due to expanding customer base in the region. In 2019, the government of Beijing announced that it would become the international capital of online titles by the end of 2025.



Key players in the global game engines market are Unity Technologies, Chukong Tech, Epic Games, Crytek, YoYo Games, Valve Corporation, The Game Creators, Idea Fabrik, Marmalade Tech, Leadwerks Software, Amazon, Sony, GameSalad, Corona Labs (Organization), Silicon Studio Corp,n and Scirra, among others. These industry players have been adopting strategies like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, new product development, and capacity expansion to retain their positions in the market.



Unity Technologies acquired an Ireland-based software company, Artomatix, in March 2020. The acquired company specializes in AI and neural networks to streamline 3D artistic workflows.



For the purpose of this report, the global Game Engines Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region.



By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

5D

3D

2D



By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

PC & Console Game

Mobile Game

TV Game

Training & Simulation

Others



By End-Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gaming & Entertainment

Automotive & Logistics

Healthcare

Architecture

Broadcast & Live events

Education

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Others



By Regional (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



