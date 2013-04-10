Game Repair Inc. Announces It Now Has Retro Duo's Back in Stock

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Game Repair Inc., a leading Las Vegas video repair company, welcomes back a popular product to its inventory by announcing the return of Retro Duo game system. This popular item, that brings fun memories to fans of various retro games from the 90s, is back in stock for the low price of $49.99. The Retro Duo system plays both SNES and NES games in one machine. Customers who like the Retro Duo system can also buy the Retro Game adaptor to be able to plug into SNES and play Genesis games. The system comes complete with two controllers, ac adaptor and av cables. This system is a great addition to any gaming area. Customers with questions about the game system can call the store at 1-866-394-1906.



Game Repair Inc. offers the safest and most secure online shopping experiences for their customers. Whether customers are dealing with the company online, over the phone or in person, the friendly staff offers complete customer satisfaction. Here is what one customer had to say about her experience at the store: “To all my "GAMER" friends. Please visit Brian and staff at “Game Repair", for all your gaming needs. Not only did he save me some money today, he actually took time out of his day to school me on some really important things I had no idea about. Talk about 5 star services, please check this place out.”-Gina B.



The video game store does not just sell the top products, but it also repairs Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo game consoles. If a customer brings in a video game console that is not working like it should be, do to old age or from every day wear and tear, Game Repair offers various repair solutions that will fix the issue. If a customer is a fan of retro games and consoles, they should not have to leave their old systems rot away in the closet. Customers can get them fixed to play like it is brand new again.



About Game Repair Inc.

Game Repair Inc., originally named Nintendo Repair, opened its business over 20 years ago and has grown into one of the largest game repair operations in the country. The family owned and operated business continues to grow to be the best repair shop in the world by using friendly customer service and premium repair work. The company’s service includes repairing various console and controllers, as well as buying and selling new and used games. Striving to be the best repair company, Game Repair Inc. stays up to date with the new systems, as well as researches older style games and systems.



