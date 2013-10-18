Game Repair Inc. Announces Successful Grand Re-Opening of Video Game Store

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Game Repair Inc., a leading video game store in Las Vegas, is pleased to announce a successful grand re-opening in early October. Customers visited the store in celebration of the 25th year of Game Repair Inc. being in business. Along with a huge video game sale, customers were able to enjoy food and drinks and were able to play various games throughout the day. Game lovers from all over Las Vegas attended the event and took their responses to Facebook, describing the excellent customer service the staff has provided since its day one of its inception: “I love this store; you guys seriously have the hardest working and most intelligent people in your store that will help with anything.”-Ethan Crisp. In its 25th year, staff members of Game Repair Inc. are prepared for another successful year of selling and repairing video games and systems.



Throughout its 25th year in the business, the staff at Game Repair Inc. will be committed to assisting as many customers as possible with console repair services. If a customer needs assistance with PS3 or Xbox 360 repair in Las Vegas, the staff will be there to help. Customers can visit the store any day of the week or call 1-866-394-1906 for assistance with single or multiple consoles. Staff members move quickly as they inspect the console, having a quote prepared for customers within 24 hour of the beginning of inspection.



All repair services provided by Game Repair Inc. include free estimates and 100% warranties. The reliable repair services are what make Game Repair Inc. one of the most visited game repair stores in Las Vegas for the past 24 years. Individuals are encouraged to visit the store today and meet the staff responsible for keeping the company around so it could see its 25th year in existence.



About Game Repair Inc.

Game Repair Inc., originally names Nintendo Repair, opened its business over 20 years ago and has grown into one of the largest game repair operations in the country. The family owned and operated business continues to grow to be the best repair shop in the world by using friendly customer service and premium repair work. The company’s service includes repairing various console and controllers, as well as buying and selling new and used games. Striving to be the best repair company, Game Repair Inc. stays up to date with the new systems, as well as researches older style games and systems.



For more information, please visit http://www.gamerepair.com/.