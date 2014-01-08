Game Repair Inc. Now Offering Free Estimates for Xbox 360 Repair Services This January

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- When an individual owns a gaming console for multiple years, a problem with the system’s operation is going to arise. For the Xbox 360, there are many instances in which the console may need to be repaired. As warranties expire, those who use the Xbox 360 may spend months waiting for Microsoft to repair the system, with an expensive charge when it’s properly restored. Different problems result in different repair costs, so to help their valued customers receive timely and affordable repairs, Game Repair Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering free estimates for Xbox 360 repairs this January.



There is a flat rate for all repairs, from the motherboard to the laser drive to the PCB board. Repairs will start at $20 for an analog stick repair on the controller, and the estimate will provide customers with an accurate assessment of the issue. For a Las Vegas Xbox 360 repair, the experts at Game Repair Inc. offer top notch, quality service to get their customers back to playing the games they love. If a disk won’t eject despite consistent attempts, the audio won’t work, picture is black, or even if the user is experiencing the Red Ring of Death, there’s no issue too big for the professionals to handle.



If a customer needs a Las Vegas PS3 repair service as well, the repair experts will get to work on returning a working machine to their customers. They have become a trusted console repair company due to their diligence and professionalism. Errors can occur at any time, and Game Repair Inc. is open seven days per week for the convenience of their valued customers. They offer a 90 day extended warranty on most repairs to ensure customer satisfaction. For more information about their repair services in Las Vegas, or to inquire on a specific repair, please call 1-866-394-1906 or visit their website today.



About Game Repair Inc.

Game Repair Inc., originally named Nintendo Repair, opened its business over 20 years ago and has grown into one of the largest game repair operations in the country. The family owned and operated business continues to grow to be the best repair shop in the world by using friendly customer service and premium repair work. The company’s service includes repairing various console and controllers, as well as buying and selling new and used games. Striving to be the best repair company, Game Repair Inc. stays up to date with the new systems, as well as researches older style games and systems.



For more information, please visit http://www.gamerepair.com/.