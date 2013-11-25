Game Repair Inc. Now Offering Super Retro Consoles for Holiday Season

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Game Repair Inc., the leading video game repair store in Las Vegas, is pleased to announce they are now offering Super Retro consoles during the holiday season. The new Super Retro consoles, which arrived to the U.S. market this past April, allows hardcore game-lovers to revisit the 20th Century without using a time machine. With the consoles, users can play Original NES, SNES, GENESIS and GBA games without having to hop from console, to console.



“Old-school is new-school when it comes to playing nostalgia games,” states Innex President, Titi Ngoy. “Our exclusive line of Retro-bit® game consoles are awesome for any gamer, no matter what their age. There is a huge appetite for original 8-bit and 16-bit action and we anticipate an enthusiastic demand for this exciting line up.”



The Super Retro Trio 3-in-1 game system is equipped with 3 cartridge slots, 6 controller ports compatible with third party controllers, S-video connection, AC adaptor, AV Cable and two 16-bit game controllers. The SRP price of the console is $69.99. The Super Retro Adapter is equipped with a GBA link cable port for connecting up to three Gameboy systems. This allows people to play 4-way gaming and allows people to play original GBA game cartridges directly on the SNES. The Super Retro Trio and Super Retro Adapter are combined into one bundle of retro fun known as the Super Retro Bundle.



The Retro-bit game consoles were showcased by Innex Inc. during the 2013 Electronic Entertainment Expo at the Las Angeles Convention Center earlier this year. From that time, until now, video game lovers have been waiting to get their hand on the retro video game console.



About Game Repair Inc.,

Game Repair Inc., originally names Nintendo Repair, opened its business over 20 years ago and has grown into one of the largest game repair operations in the country. The family owned and operated business continues to grow to be the best repair shop in the world by using friendly customer service and premium repair work. The company’s service includes repairing various console and controllers, as well as buying and selling new and used games. Striving to be the best repair company, Game Repair Inc. stays up to date with the new systems, as well as researches older style games and systems.



For more information, please visit http://www.gamerepair.com/.