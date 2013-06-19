Game Repair Inc. Now Offering the Super Retro Trio Game Console

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- In addition to offering a large variety of used video games in Las Vegas, Game Repair Inc. is now offering the new Super Retro Trio game console. With the new three-in-one video game console, gamers of years’ past can now introduce their children to classic video games from NES, Super Nintendo, and Sega Genesis. For a mere $69.99, gamers will be able to enjoy the most popular video games from earlier decades without having to switch from system to system.



The Super Retro Trio game console will come with a pair of 16-bit controllers, S-video connection, A/V cables and a power adaptor. Gone are the years where video gamers had to choose between buying an NES, SNES, or Sega Genesis, because with the Super Retro Trio, this will allow gamers to enjoy the beauty of all three. The console will also feature add-on cartridge support so people can play GameBoy Advance cartridges as well. Game Repair Inc. will have a Super Retro Trio and Super Retro Adaptor bundle available for the low price of $90. Instead of spending countless hours negotiating with friends on which video game console can be borrowed, invest in a Super Retro Trio, and spend hours playing and having fun.



There is no doubt that 2013 is going to be a big year for new gaming hardware. In the upcoming months, people will take the first look at PlayStation 4 and the next Xbox. But for gamers who enjoy the best titles of previous gaming consoles, the Super Retro Trio will stand out against the competition this summer. It is clear that with the popularity of this new console, retro gaming is back in full gear.



About Game Repair, Inc

Game Repair Inc., originally names Nintendo Repair, opened its business over 20 years ago and has grown into one of the largest game repair operations in the country. The family owned and operated business continues to grow to be the best repair shop in the world by using friendly customer service and premium repair work. The company’s service includes repairing various console and controllers, as well as buying and selling new and used games. Striving to be the best repair company, Game Repair Inc. stays up to date with the new systems, as well as researches older style games and systems.



