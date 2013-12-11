Game Repair Inc. Now Offering Their Services for Handheld Console Repairs

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Possessing a handheld gaming console, such as a Sony PSP or a Nintendo DS, allows individuals to access their games on the go. During long car rides, flights, or even a commute on the bus or train, there’s always the option of tackling another level or breaking a previously earned record. As with other gaming consoles, there comes a time when the power doesn’t turn on, games won’t read, or the system won’t charge. As the holidays are approaching, Game Repair Inc. is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for handheld console repairs. Rather than purchasing a new DS console altogether, it would be a perfect gift for the holidays to get the cherished handheld device restored.



No matter the problem with the console, an expert from Game Repair Inc. will make the proper repairs and ensure it is working correctly before they complete the project. This includes directional buttons on the console—both DS and PSP—that are malfunctioning, a broken audio system, or a stylus that needs to be replaced. Accidents can occur that causes the power to fade or completely stop working, even the screen can crack, tarnishing the system. In these instances, the experts will utilize the proper equipment and tools to repair the screen and get the console back up and running. Any issue can be solved by the experts at Game Repair Inc.



All repairs are offered at a low flat rate, so customers can be confident they are receiving the best deal possible for their repairs. There is the opportunity to receive a free diagnostic from a gaming repair specialist simply by bringing the console into the Las Vegas retail store. For more information about repairs to a handheld device or to inquire on repairs to other consoles, please call 1-866-394-1906 or visit their website today.



About Game Repair Inc.,

Game Repair Inc., originally named Nintendo Repair, opened its business over 20 years ago and has grown into one of the largest game repair operations in the country. The family owned and operated business continues to grow to be the best repair shop in the world by using friendly customer service and premium repair work. The company’s service includes repairing various console and controllers, as well as buying and selling new and used games. Striving to be the best repair company, Game Repair Inc. stays up to date with the new systems, as well as researches older style games and systems.



For more information, please visit http://www.gamerepair.com/.