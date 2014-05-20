Game Repair Inc. Now Repairing PS3 Consoles This Spring

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- With new gaming consoles being developed and released at a frequent pace, many individuals are dedicated to their existing consoles and the games and features that are included. As PS3’s are used often, there comes a point in time where the system begins to malfunction, and errors with games and the unit itself begin to appear. When these instances occur, it is more cost effective to receive a repair than to purchase a brand new console. This spring, Game Repair Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering PS3 repairs to their valued clientele.



As one of the premier companies in Las Vegas for PS3 repair, Game Repair Inc. can effectively fix any problems their customers are dealing with at an affordable price. Some problems are common, while others take a little more time, and the price will be adjusted accordingly. They will have the console working like new for complete satisfaction at a flat rate on every specific repair. Whether a simple problem like disc extraction or hard drive issues, or a more serious problem such as a motherboard repair or the yellow light of death, customers can be assured the experts will be prepared to deal with the situation.



Some persisting problems include the unit not lighting up, as well as the console scratching and ruining the disc. Rather than shipping the console back to Sony for a repair that could take months and cost a fortune—if the warranty has expired—Game Repair Inc. works in-house to get the problem resolved as quickly as possible. When bringing the console into the store, customers can browse the most extensive collection of used video games in Las Vegas. They’ll offer a 90-day warranty for their repair service, and emergency service so customers can get back to playing their favorite games in no time. To contact the experts, please call 866-394-1906.



About Game Repair Inc.

Game Repair Inc., originally named Nintendo Repair, opened its business over 20 years ago and has grown into one of the largest game repair operations in the country. The family owned and operated business continues to grow to be the best repair shop in the world by using friendly customer service and premium repair work. The company’s service includes repairing various console and controllers, as well as buying and selling new and used games. Striving to be the best repair company, Game Repair Inc. stays up to date with the new systems, as well as researches older style games and systems.



For more information, please visit http://www.gamerepair.com/.