Game Repair Inc. Reveals News from the Recent E3 2013 Conference in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- This past June, Game Repair Inc. attended Sony’s E3 Conference in Las Vegas. Many exciting things were discussed and Game Repair Inc., an authority on Las Vegas PS3 repair, has all the dirt on what gamers can expect from the company in the upcoming year. During the first part of the conference, many gamers turned their attention away from playing used video games in Las Vegas, to news on upcoming releases from Sony. Sony, one of the major players in gaming systems, reiterated the value of the PlayStation Vita, a handheld device that has struggled to gain worldwide notoriety. The system will gain strength in 2013, with the addition of 85 titles, slated to launch later this year. Described as the “Ultimate companion for PS4,” the Vita has blockbusters waiting to be released, including Killzone Mercenary, God of War 1 & 2, Dead Nation and The Walking Dead 400.



The E3 Conference then turned its attention to the PS3. Even though the system is in its 7th year, it is showing no signs of slowing down with a number of releases coming out this year. Gamers attending the conference were shown a quick show reel of upcoming titles including The Last of Us, Puppeteer and Gran Turismo 6. Batman: Arkham Origins will be making its way to stores on October 25th. PlayStation 3 fans will be busier than ever this year, preparing for over 300 titles slated to launch this year.



The main event of the evening was a look at PlayStation 4. Sony announced that the PlayStation 4 will have better integration with the Sony Entertainment Division and its network of global content. The company is also specifically curating content for the unlimited music and video services, including TV, Film, Music, and a new programming plan that will be exclusively available to the PS4. Currently, there are 140 title is development for PS4, with 100 of those being launched within its first year. Finally, Sony stated that the PS4 would cost $399, which is $100 cheaper than the Xbox One. Game Repair Inc. has announced that repair service rates for the PS4 will be announced shortly.



About Game Repair Inc.

Game Repair Inc., originally names Nintendo Repair, opened its business over 20 years ago and has grown into one of the largest game repair operations in the country. The family owned and operated business continues to grow to be the best repair shop in the world by using friendly customer service and premium repair work. The company’s service includes repairing various console and controllers, as well as buying and selling new and used games. Striving to be the best repair company, Game Repair Inc. stays up to date with the new systems, as well as researches older style games and systems.



For more information, please visit http://www.gamerepair.com/.