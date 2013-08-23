Game Scorpion Releasing New 'Dungeon Wagon' 3D Action Adventure This Week

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Game Scorpion, Inc., an emerging game app development company, today announced the upcoming release of its latest action adventure offering. Dungeon Wagon will make its market debut on Thursday, August 22, 2013. The new game has all the features die-hard gamers crave: Swarms of enemies, weapons and firepower and full 3D graphics.



Set in the Land of Talnas where evil Tartu Minions struggle for the balance of power, Dungeon warriors take on the role of Protectors as they battle through 14 exciting levels of gameplay. But according to Lead Developer and Game Scorpion CEO Abhinav Gupta, Dungeon Wagon is much more than a simple ‘swipe’ game, like many popular apps on the market. Full motion controls help gamers advance through levels in the colorful storyline, and projectiles are fired with a simple tap of the screen.



“We wanted to create an app where players become part of the action,” Gupta explains. “If you want to move, you turn your device. The action then becomes an extension of your body.” Dungeon Wagon is among a growing number of apps to adapt full motion control technology for use in the gaming realm.



In addition to the added level of interaction, music composed by Lucky Lion Studios, headed by leading video game music composer Andrew Riley, sets the mood and tone for this virtual, action adventure. (Sneak peeks are available on the Dungeon Wagon YouTube video trailer: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJrxgZ25FGk )



Pricing and Availability:

Gamers looking to get on the “virtual bandwagon” and snag a free copy of the Dungeon Wagon game can visit the Apple iTunes store on Thursday, August 22, 2013. A limited version of the game will be available at the following free download link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dungeon-wagon/id680258591?ls=1&mt=8



Dungeon Wagon requires iOS 4.3 or later.



More information is available on the Game Scorpion website .



About Game Scorpion Inc.

Game Scorpion Inc. creates apps and games for the latest platforms and devices, and currently specialize in Android and Apple iOS development as well as Windows and Mac-based Video Game creation.



Media Contact:

Abhinav Gupta

nav@gamescorpion.com

647-783-7948