Game Testers Academy Review Reveals How to Become a Game Tester

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- This Game Testers Academy Review is developed to help customers to decide whether investing or not their money to get Game Testers Academy new revolutionary program that will teach users exactly how to earn a living testing video games. Customers who are looking to purchase this new system called Game Testers Academy are on this page because they are looking for more information and description that the product has. Game Testers Academy Review is designed with the main goal of helping people to find more information, description, features and customer reviews.



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Gaming isn’t just for bums anymore. With game testing gigs becoming more and more popular, all users need is a bit of training to turn their passion for gaming into a rewarding career. Readers of this Game Testers Academy Review who are considering becoming a fulltime or part-time game tester, joining Game Testers Academy (GTA) should be their first step. This membership website provides users with the training they need to start monetizing their gaming hobby. Also, it provides users with a database of game testing jobs, so they can start earning right after their training. This is surely the most complete game testing course users will find in the market.



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As a member of Game Testers Academy, users will gain access to a full pro-tester training that they won’t find anywhere else. The training consists of readable materials and videos, so they can choose which one they are more comfortable with. Users will gain information on game testing career boosters and killers to help them set a clear path for themselves. To help people get game testing gigs right away, users will be given a complete list of the biggest names in the game testing industry, as well as access to a database of game testing jobs. The contact directory and the job search database are already great investments on their own.



A lot of games are sold every day, which is why there is a huge demand for video game testers. Through the Game Testers Academy, users will learn how they can get paid to play games all day. They can play games for Sony Computer Entertainment, Atari, Activision Blizzard, Microsoft Game Studios, Eidos Interactive, Warner Bros. Interactive, Nintendo and many more companies and they can earn as much as $80 an hour and more than $3,000 a week for doing what they love!



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Game testing is definitely a dream job for most people. What can be better than sitting around all day playing awesome games, and earning good money at the same time? People who want to take advantage of this opportunity before it’s too late, joining Game Testers Academy (GTA) is a must.



About Game Testers Academy

Game Testers Academy comes with a 100% money back policy for unsatisfied customers. This is a very easy to read and to follow by all customers in the world. All in all, being a risk-free product it totally worth it to give it a try. For people interested to read more about Game Testers Academy, they can send an e-mail to John Colston at John.Colston@dailygossip.org or can simply visit the official website