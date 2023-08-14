GameFi Market Is Booming Worldwide : Asobo Studio, Double jump.tokyo, Animoca Brands, Codebit Labs

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "GameFi Market Insights, Forecast to 2028" provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The GameFi Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/185941-global-gamefi-market#utm_source=SBWire/Tanuja



Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Sky Mavis (Vietnam), Riveted Games LLC (Scotland), PIXOWL INC. (United States), Binemon (Germany), Asobo Studio (France), double jump.tokyo (Japan), Animoca Brands (Hong Kong), Codebit Labs (Australia), Third Kind Games (United Kingdom), Dapper Labs (Canada)



Market Overview of GameFi

The term GameFi is formed from two words game and finance that runs on the blockchain network and allows to earn rewards in the form of digital assets or cryptocurrency. The revolution of the gaming industry and the growing adoption of crypto have accelerated the growth of GameFi among the traditional pay-to-play game players. Increased adoption of GameFi among the investors to earn, trade, and invest in crypto will boost the market in the nearer future. GameFi allows earning crypto by completing game tasks or participating in tournaments. Further, the growing preference of consumers towards online social gaming has created significant opportunities for the GameFi.



In November 2021, Fold has announced a collaboration with the Pokemon Go developer Niantic for the development of an AR video game that allows earning bitcoins. Fold AR is part of the metaverse and will be a kind of Pokémon GO that allows users to earn rewards every 10 minutes.



Market Trends

- Increased Focus on Innovation and Development of Online Games by Using AI-Assisted Technology



Drivers

- Growing Popularity of GameFi or Blockchain-based Games Among the Traditional Pay-to-Win Video Game Players

- High Growth of GameFi as a New Income Opportunity for Investors and Ordinary Players



Challenges

- Increasing Frauds and Privacy Concern Due to High Growth Cyberattackers or Hackers



Opportunities

- Evolution of Metaverse and Rapid Growth of NFT Across the Globe Will Create Significant Opportunities



If you are involved in the GameFi industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



For Early Buyers | Get Up to 10-25% Discount on Premium Version of this Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/185941-global-gamefi-market#utm_source=SBWire/Tanuja



The GameFi Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (NFT Games, Crypto Games), Game Type (Shooter, Action, Puzzle, Strategy, RPG, Casino, Simulation, Geolocation AR, Sports, Lifestyle), End-user (Player, Trader, Investor), Operating System (Android, Windows, IOS, Others)



Regions Covered in the Global GameFi Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the GameFi market analysis from 2023 to 2030 to identify the prevailing GameFi market opportunities.

- Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Porter's five forces analysis highlights buyers' and suppliers' potency to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

- An in-depth analysis of the GameFi market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

- The report includes an analysis of the regional and global GameFi market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study



Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction



Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities



Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

…………

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source



Get More Information & Customization: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/185941-global-gamefi-market#utm_source=SBWire/Tanuja



Customization Service of the Report:-

AMA Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, West Europe or Southeast Asia.