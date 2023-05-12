GameFi Market Is Booming Worldwide : Third Kind Games, Binemon, Sky Mavis

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of GameFi Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the GameFi market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Sky Mavis (Vietnam), Riveted Games LLC (Scotland), PIXOWL INC. (United States), Binemon (Germany), Asobo Studio (France), double jump.tokyo (Japan), Animoca Brands (Hong Kong), Codebit Labs (Australia), Third Kind Games (United Kingdom), Dapper Labs (Canada)



Scope of the Report of GameFi

The term GameFi is formed from two words game and finance that runs on the blockchain network and allows to earn rewards in the form of digital assets or cryptocurrency. The revolution of the gaming industry and the growing adoption of crypto have accelerated the growth of GameFi among the traditional pay-to-play game players. Increased adoption of GameFi among the investors to earn, trade, and invest in crypto will boost the market in the nearer future. GameFi allows earning crypto by completing game tasks or participating in tournaments. Further, the growing preference of consumers towards online social gaming has created significant opportunities for the GameFi.



In November 2021, Fold has announced a collaboration with the Pokemon Go developer Niantic for the development of an AR video game that allows earning bitcoins. Fold AR is part of the metaverse and will be a kind of PokÃ©mon GO that allows users to earn rewards every 10 minutes.



In December 2021, Animoca Brands and Binance announced a partnership for $200 million investment into blockchain gaming. Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands is a leader in gamification, specializing in blockchain, and digital entertainment. The partnership will help to incubate boost new gamefi ventures and accelerate the development of Animocaâ€™s blockchain interoperability.



The Global GameFi Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (NFT Games, Crypto Games), Game Type (Shooter, Action, Puzzle, Strategy, RPG, Casino, Simulation, Geolocation AR, Sports, Lifestyle), End-user (Player, Trader, Investor), Operating System (Android, Windows, IOS, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Evolution of Metaverse and Rapid Growth of NFT Across the Globe Will Create Significant Opportunities



Market Drivers:

- Growing Popularity of GameFi or Blockchain-based Games Among the Traditional Pay-to-Win Video Game Players

- High Growth of GameFi as a New Income Opportunity for Investors and Ordinary Players



Market Trend:

- Increased Focus on Innovation and Development of Online Games by Using AI-Assisted Technology



What can be explored with the GameFi Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global GameFi Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in GameFi

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



