GamePric.es Launches Free Service to Help Shoppers Save Money on Video Games This Holiday Season

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2011 -- Grey Hat Apps LLC, a Colorado based company, is launching GamePric.es just in time for the holiday season. GamePric.es is a unique online price comparison engine dedicated to all things related to video games. The free service is making it easy for video game shoppers to find the lowest price for any game, console or accessory. GamePric.es monitors all of the major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Walmart and notifies users when price drops occur so gamers can focus on playing more video games instead of hunting down deals.



Frustrated by having to manually hunt for deals by surfing various bargain forums daily, using inaccurate and incomplete general price comparison sites and apps, and bouncing around to review sites, founder Nam Tran sought out to create an enjoyable experience that provides video game shoppers all the information needed to make a more informative buying decision all on one site. In these economic times, shoppers need to be smarter and be armed with tools and information. "Even in these hard times, we don’t need to skimp out on the things we enjoy. We now live in an age where people expect and demand information instantly with minimal work involved", says Nam. “This is why GamePric.es was created with a unique price alert feature that instantly notifies gamers when prices drop at the major retailers that they already shop at and trust".



In addition, GamePric.es offers the following features that help video game shoppers make better buying decisions:



- extensive reviews from 100+ sources from critics, publications and customers

- detailed price trends for new, used and trade-in values

- game descriptions and screenshots



GamePric.es also helps gamers make informed decisions when the time comes to sell their used video games by offering valuable information including retailers that provide the most money and highest trade-in value.



GamePric.es successfully completed private beta testing on November 12th and is now open to the public. The iPhone app, expected by late November 2011, will help gamers save money while on the go during the busy holiday shopping season.

About GamePric.es:

GamePric.es is a price comparison tool dedicated to help gamers find the lowest prices on video games. They specialize in helping gamers find the answer to the question 'where can I find the lowest price' for any game, console or accessory. Their vision is to be the destination for people to find the lowest prices on the most popular video games from reputable retailers. To learn more visit: http://gamepric.es



