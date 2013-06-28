Gamer Girls TV Show Launch Announcement

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Good news for all the gamer girls out there ! David AE Levy, the owner and founder of Levy Image & Design LLC, recently announced the launch of “ Couch Talk with Gamer Girls“. It’s a no brainer that the video game world is dominated by males – so this is a first of its kind video game show designed specifically for the girls in games . This incredible show is expected to give new heights for women empowerment in the gaming industry. This novel approach is taken by David AE Levy and he also leads the production process of this unique video game show. The new show will have the goodness of talk and the live feel of a reality show. It is currently produced locally in Las Vegas the Entertainment Capital of the world.



This initiative by David AE Levy is expected to empower women and boost their confidence level as they enter into the gaming industry and grow. Like never before , “ Couch Talk with Gamer Girls “ will also serve as a stage for women to pitch their ideas and express thoughts and suggestions on video games .



Here are some points to note about the show :



- “ Couch Talk with Gamer Girls “ is open to all women who love video games.



- Although the show is primarily tailored for women, Men are also welcome to watch and encourage the ideas and thoughts of the women in our society.



- The show is also expected to have interesting polls and live interaction with viewers during the broadcast. It will be streamed live at Twitch.tv as the show is recorded.



To make this show a world class series it needs to be produced in world class quality . The team behind this incredible show is planning to raise a crowd fund to make this dream come true and they require a lot of public support for sure.



About David AE Levy

David AE Levy is the founder of Levy Image & Design LLC. Headquartered in Las Vegas of Nevada USA.



Levy Image and Design is a boutique design and social media marketing company which in addition to paid services also offer free consultation services to startups. It is recognized as one of the best design and social media marketing companies in Las Vegas NV.



To get more information about Levy Image and Design LLC, please visit them at http://www.levyimage.com/.



Contact: David AE Levy

Company: Levy Image and Design LLC

Address: Las Vegas, Nevada

Social Media for Couch Talk with Gamer Girls:

