Games Hardware in France - a Snapshot (2012) - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Mintel: "Games Hardware in France - a Snapshot (2012)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Games Hardware in France by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers home console and handheld console games hardware. Peripherals, such as controllers and other gaming hardware accessories are excluded. Market size is based on all retail sales including direct to consumer. Market size for Games Hardware in France is given in unit with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for France. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Games Hardware in China - a Snapshot (2012)
- Games Hardware in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Games Hardware in Germany - a Snapshot (2012)
- Games Hardware in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)
- Games Hardware in the US - a Snapshot (2012)
- Games Hardware in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)
- Games Hardware in Vietnam - a Snapshot (2012)
- Games Hardware in Canada - a Snapshot (2012)
- Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis, 2nd Edition
- Games Hardware - US - a snapshot (2011)