Games People Play at Work Helping Organizations Build Sustainable Performance

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Many organizations underestimate the effect of emotion on productivity and results. Emotional dynamics in the workplace can erode trust and impaired trust can damage work relationships. When leaders can master the emotional intelligence skills needed to create a climate where trust and employee engagement are present, they are well on their way to improved and sustainable performance. Finding or developing leaders who are skilled at building a trust based climate takes time because they need to exhibit emotional intelligence, integrity and consistence in order to enhance results.



Games People Play at Work is a single outcome, emotional intelligence simulation for organizations that venture to take the emotional intelligence route to improving respect, communication and leadership. The brainchild of Yvette Bethel, Games People Play at Work is an online, interactive, entertaining learning environment that allows individuals to learn at their own pace. It teaches participants how to successfully confront emotionally charged situations at work under the pressure of an imminent deadline.



The Games People Play at Work is highly recommended for persons being considered for or already in people leadership roles and university students. Learners get to hone their emotional intelligence skills for developing a climate of trust, building respect through effective communication, managing diversity, handling conflict, enhancing productivity and creativity, and ultimately, enhancing the bottom-line.



About The E.Q. Effect

Games People Play at Work is one of the emotional intelligence tools created by the author of E.Q. Librium and Getting to E.Q. Librium, Yvette Bethel at http://www.theeqeffect.com. The books and simulation work together to improve emotional intelligence and the overall organizational climate. The books are available at http://www.theeqeffect.com and for additional information about Games People Play at Work or to request access to the simulation, visit http://www.gamespeopleplayatwork.com.



Contact Information:

Yvette Bethel

The E.Q. Effect

1811 NW 51st St.

PMB 2689

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

yvette@theeqeffect.com

http://www.gamespeopleplayatwork.com

http://www.theeqeffect.com