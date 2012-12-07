Games Software: Global Industry Guide - New Market Report Now Available

New Software market report from MarketLine: "Games Software: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Games Software: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Games Software industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global games software market grew by 10.2% in 2011 to reach a value of $38,394 million.
In 2016, the global games software market is forecast to have a value of $62,443 million, an increase of 62.6% since 2011.
Console games is the largest segment of the global games software market, accounting for 87.4% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 41.3% of the global games software market value.
