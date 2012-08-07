GamesEveryTime.com Launches With Collection of over Five Thousand Flash Games

Hyderabad, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Flash games have been developed to provide free and easy entertainment in the vein of games produced on popular consoles from the 80s and 90s, using simple controls and user interfaces to create challenging and rewarding experiences for gamers with anything from a few minutes spare to a lazy afternoon. Despite the popularity of games for iPhone and Android, flash games have retained their popularity, and no doubt part of this is because playing them doesn’t look like playing with a phone in the office, but nearly identical to busywork on the computer.



Games Every Time is a new website dedicated to collating the best flash games from all around the web, and currently hosts over 5,000 different titles, with new games added every day. It makes a one-stop destination for players looking to get their flash fix into a lunch break.



The games are split up into numerous categories designed to make them easier to find. On the homepage, users can see what games are currently being played by other users, the newest games to be added to the site, and the most played games in the site’s history. The site also features links to Angry Birds Online (allowing enthusiasts to play without fiddling with their phone in the office) and Mario games for the classics enthusiasts.



One of the most popular games currently on the site is Happy Wheels, a zany racing adventure game in which players can choose from a wheel-chair bound hobo, a morbidly obese man on a mobility scooter, a mountain biking father and child, or a business man on a segue, before trying to navigate puzzle platforming environments with potentially lethal and spectacularly gruesome consequences.



A spokesperson for Games Every Time explained, “We designed the site to bring together the best in flash gaming today. All the games are free to play and more are added every day, so there’s really no reason to look for flash games anywhere else. We named the site as such because we believe when it comes to spending a few stolen minutes entertaining yourself online, rather than going on Facebook or Wikipedia, it’s Games Every Time!”



About Gameseverytime.com

Gameseverytime.com is an online flash games portal with 5,000+ games, and is daily updated with new games. They have games in categories like mario games, racing games, strategy games and more. For more information please visit: http://www.gameseverytime.com/