GamesMD.com Brings New TERA Online Strategy Guide to Players in Time for the TERA U.S. May Launch

Gamers are buzzing about the launch of GamesMD.com, which provides the new TERA Online Strategy Guide just in time for the May launch of TERA in the U.S. The new TERA Guide covers everything players need to know about the MMORPG including strategy tips, tricks and more.



In the true action combat MMORPG known as “The Exiled Realm of Arborea,” or TERA, a world threatened by dark powers brings seven allied races together in order to protect their lands from marauding monsters, underworld dwellers, and evil scheming gods. First released in Asia in January 2011, the breathtaking and dangerous world of TERA comes to the U.S. with the official release from EnMasse Entertainment in May of 2012. Coinciding with the launch is the rollout of the TERA Online Strategy Guide at GamesMD.com. “TERA Online introduces many new and unique game systems and is quite different from other MMORPG,” said a GamesMD.com founder. “Our new TERA Online Strategy Guide will help players understand how these mechanics work and how to use them to gain advantage.”



The adventures of TERA take place over rugged mountains, across searing deserts, and through hazardous jungles. With seven races and eight classes in this exciting new game, knowing the many subtleties of the characters, guild rankings, landscapes and engaging in battle are paramount to survival and success. The TERA Online Strategy guide begins with the class guides to learn about Archers, Berserkers, Lancers, Mystics, Priests, Slayers, Sorcerers and Warriors.



The TERA Guide’s Racial Abilities Section provides detailed information on High Elf, Human, Elin, Castanic, Aman, Baraka and Popori racial abilities. In addition, players can get insight on Crafting, Gathering, Charms and Stamina. From understanding how attacks, gear effectiveness and stamina work in the game to the meaning of enrage effects and monster size, new players will learn everything they need to know to get started on their journey.



This TERA Mastery Guide contains guides for each class, the fastest leveling guide to cap, and the top strategies for maxing out gold and dominating in PvP. The guide will have constant updates, so players are encouraged to check back often. Players can also get Veliks Guide to own all the Dungeons and crush the competition in TERA Online. For more information, please visit http://www.gamesmd.com/



About GamesMD.com

GamesMD.com is a new strategy website created by fans of TERA Online. GamesMD provides players of TERA with strategies, tactics, and tips. GamesMD is an independent and unofficial source for TERA strategies and is not affiliated with the creators of TERA, Bluehole or En Masse Entertainment in any way, shape, or form.