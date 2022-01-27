Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2022 -- Certain directors of Gamida Cell Ltd are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Gamida Cell Ltd. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Isreal based Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases.



On November 11, 2021, Gamida Cell Ltd provided an update on the Company's Pre-Biologics License Application ("BLA") meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for omidubicel, the Company's proposed blood cancer treatment. Specifically, Gamida Cell Ltd disclosed that "[t]he FDA requested that Gamida Cell provide revised analysis of the manufacturing data generated at Gamida Cell's wholly-owned commercial manufacturing facility to demonstrate the comparability to the omidubicel that was produced at the clinical manufacturing sites for the Phase 3 study," a development that the Company acknowledged would bring a "delay in timing to bring omidubicel to patients after a potential FDA approval[.]"



