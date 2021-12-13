Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2021 -- Gamida Cell Ltd is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Isreal based Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases.



On November 11, 2021, Gamida Cell Ltd provided an update on the Company's Pre-Biologics License Application ("BLA") meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for omidubicel, the Company's proposed blood cancer treatment. Specifically, Gamida Cell Ltd disclosed that "[t]he FDA requested that Gamida Cell provide revised analysis of the manufacturing data generated at Gamida Cell's wholly-owned commercial manufacturing facility to demonstrate the comparability to the omidubicel that was produced at the clinical manufacturing sites for the Phase 3 study," a development that the Company acknowledged would bring a "delay in timing to bring omidubicel to patients after a potential FDA approval[.]"



Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) declined from $4.56 per share on November 1, 2021, to as low as $2.25 per share on December 6, 2021.



