Brief Overview on Gamification in Corporate Training

Gamification mainly refers to the integration of the gaming elements into the eLearning so as to craft a very highly effective and engaging learning experience. When this is used adequately, it can help in encouraging the learners to apply for their learning on the job, by the means of challenging them with some real-life situations in a highly controlled environment. However, the term "gamification" is at present still evolving. Many of the learning professionals define it as one of the utilizing games in the instruction; although some others believe that it refers to the "gaming mechanics" which are employed so as to incentivize the individuals for participation in gaming or the non-gaming activities. The non-gaming activities may at times include product support, market research, and employee motivation, all of which mainly represent another growing industry segment. The training & Development departments are now seeking for some new ways to add a source of entertainment component to their learning activities. Through the wide scope as well as customizability, gamification has indeed helped the companies to enhance their engagement initiatives and also strengthens their employer brand and helps in personalizing the recruitment process so as to attract and receive the right talent. This of course, in turn, enables the companies to cut their hiring costs and time.



Gamification in Corporate Training Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Structure-Based Gamification, Content-Based Gamification), Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Offering Type (Software, Services), Deployment Type (In Premises, On Cloud), Functionality (Improves Learning and Engagement, Develops a Sense of Accomplishment, Stimulates Necessary Behavioral Changes, Summons Healthy Competition)



Market Drivers

- The Increased Employee Engagement In Training

- Growing Involvement Of Employees And Gain Higher Output

- The Rising Adoption Of Digitally Designed Solutions In Corporate Training



Market Trend

- Increasing Traction Of Gamification Among Corporates That Are Implementing Gamification Practices For Employees To Improve Their Job Qualifications By Showcasing Their Technical Expertise



Restraints

- High Capital Investments And Low Chances Of Profitability



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Gamification in Corporate Training Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Gamification in Corporate Training market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Gamification in Corporate Training Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Gamification in Corporate Training

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Gamification in Corporate Training Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Gamification in Corporate Training market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Gamification in Corporate Training Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Gamification in Corporate Training Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



